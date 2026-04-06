Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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The UK will continue to champion coordination between the League of Arab States and the United Nations: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Cooperation between the UN and the League of Arab States.
The United Kingdom welcomes this discussion on cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States. It is a moment of acute regional tension.
The League of Arab States remains a vital partner in advancing dialogue, de-escalation, and regional stability, and we commend its continued efforts to promote peaceful solutions.
Iran’s actions have driven dangerous escalation across the Gulf, with direct consequences for regional stability and global security, and increasing humanitarian costs across the region.
Iran’s attempts to obstruct the Strait of Hormuz are imposing growing economic costs, not only on the Gulf but on countries across the globe.
It is right that the international community does all it can to support a return to stability as our partners in the region continue to defend their sovereignty and their economies.
The UK is doing so through defensive operations to protect our partners and rallying 37 countries in a collective call to condemn Iran’s actions and to work together to reopen the Strait.
Last week, the UK convened over forty international partners to begin work on a viable plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
We welcome the Council’s efforts, including through resolution 2817, to forge a united response to uphold regional and maritime security and to call on Iran to immediately cease its egregious actions.
President, while attention is focused on ending the regional escalation, it is also important that we do not lose sight of the wider humanitarian and political and security challenges across the region, including in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and Sudan.
The work of the League of Arab States is essential to providing longer-term solutions which can pave the way for lasting regional stability.
The United Kingdom will continue to champion coordination between the League and the United Nations, which can make a significant contribution to tackling regional, security, and development challenges.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-uk-will-continue-to-champion-coordination-between-the-league-of-arab-states-and-the-united-nations-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
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