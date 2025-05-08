The UK will continue to pay tribute to the victims of war by pressing for a just and lasting peace in response to conflicts around the world: UK Statement at the UN General Assembly

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN General Assembly meeting on the Eightieth anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Today, we remember the enormous contributions and sacrifices made, and honour the lives lost, in pursuit of peace and security 80 years ago.

Allied forces, united in their mission to liberate Europe from Nazi oppression, were victorious.

But we must never forget the tragic human cost of the Second World War.

Over 70 million lives lost around the world.

And as the world wars begin to fade from living memory, we must ensure the stories of those who lived through and fought in them are remembered by generations to come.

This organisation was founded in the wake of that conflict, to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, underpinned by a Charter which united the world with the aim of maintaining international peace and security, reaffirming our shared faith in Human Rights, and promoting development.

The United Kingdom remains deeply committed to those principles and to the UN Charter.

In the UN’s 80th year, our shared mission is more important than ever.

The world faces the highest number of conflicts globally since the UN’s inception.

The human costs are rising.

In Europe, security is once again threatened by blatant disrespect for the principles of sovereign equality of States and respect for territorial integrity.

These principles matter for all states.

President, my grandfather served as a British Army officer in France and in Italy during the Second World War. Decades later, even at the height of the Cold War, he spoke warmly of the Soviet forces he had fought alongside to defeat fascism.

Russia’s claims that the Ukrainian government is akin to the regime of the German Nazis is false and malicious propaganda that insults the memory of the Soviet forces who fought and died during the Second World War.

We were called here today for one solemn purpose: to commemorate the victims of the Second World War.

The fact that Russia sees fit to use this meeting to peddle blatant disinformation about is shameful, but it will not distract us.

As my Prime Minister said, this is a time to celebrate hard-won peace, honour the memory of those who lost their lives and remember the sacrifices made by so many to secure our freedom.

The United Kingdom will continue to pay tribute to the victims of war by pressing for a just and lasting peace in response to conflicts around the world.

As we join together today, we encourage all Member States to consider this anniversary a stark reminder that peace cannot be taken for granted.

We must all redouble our efforts to bring about the peace and security the people of the world need and which they deserve.