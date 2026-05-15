The UK will continue to work with partners to deliver a more peaceful and prosperous future for the Syrian people: UK statement at the UN Security Council

We welcome the progress on Syria’s political transition, including the start of legal proceedings against former Assad regime figures.

These individuals committed heinous crimes. Their trials are a powerful step towards accountability and justice.

We will continue to support the Syrian Government in their efforts to uphold the rule of law for all Syria.

Of course, there is more work to be done to fully deliver an inclusive political transition.

We encourage continued efforts to integrate North-East Syria into unified state structures.

We also note that women remain underrepresented across Syria’s political and security institutions.

We encourage this Council’s continued focus on the Women, Peace, and Security agenda to support Syria in addressing this vital aspect of the transition.

Second, the UK offers our appreciation to the UN and all partners involved in the cross-border aid operations from Türkiye into Syria over the last 11 years.

In that time, over 65,000 operations provided vital humanitarian support to communities across northern Syria.

We welcome the operation’s successful conclusion and a shift to more sustainable commercial methods.

However, as we’ve heard today, the humanitarian situation remains challenging with 15.6 million people still in need.

So it is vital that humanitarian partners continue to enjoy unfettered access and a permissive operating environment.

Third, we welcome Syria’s firm commitment to peaceful co-existence with its neighbours.

Still, the situation in the region remains volatile with risks to Syria’s stability and economic recovery.

De-escalation and dialogue are more important than ever, and we urge a return to direct talks between Syria and Israel with the objective of supporting long-term peace.

President, the UN can play a vital role in supporting Syria’s reconstruction and stability. We look forward to the timely move of the Special Envoy’s Office to Damascus.

The UK will continue to work with the UN, this Council, and the wider international community, alongside the Syrian government, to deliver a more peaceful and prosperous future for the Syrian people.