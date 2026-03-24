Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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The UK will not cease in our support for Ukraine and its people: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
It is over four years since Russia launched its illegal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in direct violation of the UN Charter.
It is a war that demands this Council’s sustained attention.
In February, Russia fired 280 missiles at Ukraine, the highest monthly total of the entire war.
And since 28 February, Russia has fired over 3,200 drones at Ukraine.
This is roughly as many as Iran, who supplied so many of these drones to Russia, has fired at all its neighbours combined in the same period.
Russia is now firing over 5,000 drones per month at Ukraine, five times higher than in 2024.
The burden on Ukrainian civilians is immense.
There have been over 50,000 Ukrainian civilian casualties, and over 15,000 killed since Russia started its war.
Waves of attacks on its electricity and heating infrastructure in the depths of winter.
Russia has also sought to systematically erase Ukrainian identity, including through the forcible deportation and indoctrination of thousands of Ukrainian children, acts that earlier this month, the Independent Commission of Inquiry concluded constitute crimes against humanity.
Russia could end this war today.
We repeat this because it remains true.
Ukraine agreed in principle to a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire 12 months ago.
If Russia is serious about peace, we call upon it to agree the same and to engage in meaningful negotiations towards a just and lasting peace.
Ukraine remains committed to US-led diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, in line with the UN Charter.
But in return, Russia has only dragged out talks, issued ultra-maximalist demands, and intensified its assault.
Mr President, the UK fully supports the diplomatic efforts of our US colleagues to secure a peace that guarantees Ukraine’s long-term security, sovereignty, and prosperity.
We call on Russia to end its war of choice, immediately and without pre-conditions.
The UK will not cease in our support for Ukraine and its people.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-uk-will-not-cease-in-our-support-for-ukraine-and-its-people-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
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