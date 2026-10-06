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The UK will press for practical reforms that improve the UN’s effectiveness, sharpen accountability, and deliver value for money: UK Statement at the UN Fifth Committee
Statement given yesterday by Archie Young, UK Ambassador to the General Assembly, at the UN Fifth Committee.
We begin the 81st session after a year of significant achievement and we recognise the work of the previous Chair and Bureau in driving it forward.
June’s agreement on a revised credits methodology demonstrated what constructive engagement can deliver.
We urge all members to bring that same spirit to our work: translating reform commitments into concrete results that strengthen our delivery on the ground.
During this Main Session, the UK will press for practical reforms that improve the UN’s effectiveness, sharpen accountability, and deliver value for money.
All of this can help strengthen the UN’s positive impact for people across the world.
We will focus on three priorities.
Firstly, the Regular Budget.
Last year, this Committee endorsed the UN80 agenda through the Revised Estimate.
Reform, however, requires sustained effort.
We welcome its continuation in the 2027 budget and look forward to further proposals, including to reduce senior posts in 2028.
Second, the Resident Coordinator (RC) System.
An empowered RC System is essential to a coherent UN Development System.
We will assess the proposals against the need for sustainable and predictable funding, underpinned by strong accountability.
Third, the Common System.
The Committee will consider the Comprehensive Review and recommendations on the Noblemaire principle.
This is a significant opportunity to secure a modern, fair, and sustainable compensation package.
Across these priorities, our work should reflect the principles agreed in resolution 80/251.
Reporting should be streamlined, duplication reduced, and new proposals accompanied by early indicative financial implications.
Mandate discipline and budget discipline must go hand in hand.
We encourage the Secretariat and Bureau to set out how the Fifth Committee will take this work forward.
Chair, the 80th session may be over, but the work of UN80 is not.
By bringing the same spirit of constructive cooperation to the session ahead, this Committee can translate reform commitments into concrete results, maintaining momentum, exercising budget discipline, and concluding its work on time.
In doing so, we can give the incoming Secretary-General and their team the strongest possible foundation to deliver a positive impact for people across the world.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-uk-will-press-for-practical-reforms-that-improve-the-uns-effectiveness-sharpen-accountability-and-deliver-value-for-money-uk-statement-at-the-un-f
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