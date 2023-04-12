The UK Wireless Infrastructure Strategy

Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan, has after much anticipation, announced a package of measures to use wireless infrastructure to “unlock growth, innovation and potential” across the country. The measures include a landmark ambition for all populated areas of the UK to be covered by ‘standalone’ 5G by 2030, and a £8m funding boost for connecting the remotest parts of the UK with satellite broadband.

It’s fantastic to see government set out its vision for advanced communications infrastructure across the UK, and the future services that will be underpinned by wireless technology. This Strategy is an important step in creating the right environment for long-term infrastructure investments, and enhancing the quality of the UK’s telecoms networks. To achieve the UK’s ambitions for productivity, growth, prosperity and Net Zero goals, wireless infrastructure will play a central role. We cannot afford to miss out on the benefits that the next generation of advanced communications services will deliver for the UK’s consumers and businesses. techUK’s members look forward to working with Government on the Strategy’s details, especially in increasing adoption and take up of telecoms services. Julian David, CEO techUK

In this insight, we will give the techUK perspective on yesterday’s Wireless Infrastructure Strategy, summaries of accompanying research documents, and link to other publications released yesterday (such as the Spectrum Strategy). First our view.

techUK reaction to the Wireless Infrastructure Strategy

If you wanted a comprehensive overview of what the UK government thinks about 5G and advanced wireless connectivity, then today you have it. The Wireless Infrastructure Strategy has been published, with some key funding commitments, but overall – a list of ambitions that government hopes the UK’s private sector can help it achieve.

We are very much encouraged, but not bowled over, by what was set out yesterday. There is a lot to unpick and unpack, and the devil appears to be in the detail in parts of the Strategy. It is positive to see “advanced wireless connectivity” included alongside 5G throughout the document – techUK has long called for a “user requirement first” approachand technology-neutrality, especially when it comes to private networks for enterprise.

The scale of the Strategy aptly reflects the ubiquity and importance of connectivity to the UK’s economy, society, public sector, and infrastructure. We are certainly keen to understand more and help DSIT with elements referenced throughout – from boosting the rural economy via the adoption and use of agritech, to improving the passenger experience on the UK’s rail network, and making a tangible impact on our health and social care sector. techUK looks forward to working with government and our members to ensure people and businesses can reap the benefits this Strategy comprehensively sets out.

Funding commitments are welcome too, especially for those in the hardest to reach areas – but we recognise that the Strategy is just a policy framework. Implementation of this framework will require hard work from a range of stakeholders – not least Ofcom.

We therefore call on DSIT to prioritise a new Statement of Strategic Priorities (SSP) to provide greater certainty to the UK’s telecoms sector.

Summary of main WIS proposals

Research accompanying the Wireless Infrastructure Strategy

With the Wireless Infrastructure Strategy, DSIT has also published a new Spectrum Statement, and shared details of research it has commissioned as part of the WIS, including the GO Science Wireless 2030 report from January.

