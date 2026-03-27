Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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The UK-Madagascar Trade Partnership Offer
Madagascar benefits from a generous UK Trade Preference Scheme, giving thousands of products tariff‑free access to the UK market. Learn how to access it here.
March 2026
The UK-Madagascar Trade Partnership – Building Opportunities Together
The United Kingdom’s trade partnership with Madagascar is built on two complementary frameworks: the expanded Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) and the UK–Eastern and Southern Africa Economic Partnership Agreement (UK‑ESA EPA).
Together, they support Malagasy exporters with:
- one of the world’s most generous trade preference systems
- 100% tariff‑free access on thousands of products
- simpler and more flexible rules of origin
- streamlined processes for integrating into global supply chains
Key Benefits for Malagasy Exporters
1. Reduced Tariffs and Fewer Trade Barriers
- duty‑free access on nearly all products
- removal of nuisance and seasonal tariffs
- continued protection for sensitive Malagasy industries
2. Simpler and More Generous Rules of Origin
- higher non‑originating content thresholds (up to 75%)
- alternative product‑specific rules
- wide cumulation options with over 90 developing countries
3. Expanded Regional Cumulation (Effective January 2026)
- Madagascar can now source materials from all African countries with UK association agreements
- more details available at: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/uk-trade-agreements-in-effect
Benefits of Trading with the UK
A strong and growing UK–Madagascar relationship
The UK is committed to strengthening its trade partnership with Madagascar. Malagasy exporters benefit from predictable and generous preferential arrangements that support access to the UK’s £3 trillion economy and its 69 million consumers.
A more generous and accessible UK trade regime
Launched in June 2023, the DCTS is one of the world’s most far‑reaching preference systems. Madagascar benefits from “Comprehensive Preferences”, the highest possible tier - providing 99% tariff‑free access to the UK market.
Supporting Malagasy businesses
The scheme helps Malagasy firms build competitive regional value chains while maintaining preferential access to the UK.
Exporting to the UK: two options
Madagascar‑based businesses may export using either:
- the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), or
- the UK–ESA Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA)
Exporters should choose based on:
- documentation requirements
- supply chain models
- rules of origin
- sector‑specific advantages
How to claim preferential access
Exporters must:
- classify their goods correctly using the UK tariff database
- comply with rules of origin and undertake sufficient processing
- maintain documentation such as supplier declarations and proofs of origin
- meet UK regulatory standards (customs, food safety, phytosanitary, labelling)
Download Guidance Materials
- Finding UK buyers
UK_BUYERS_AND_PARTNERS (PDF, 1.47 MB, 2 pages)
- How to claim preferential access and Rules of Origin guidance
HOW_TO_CLAIM_DCTS_PREFERENCES (PDF, 2.62 MB, 2 pages)
- DCTS: How the scheme works
How_the_Schemes_Work (PDF, 1.48 MB, 24 pages)
More support and resources for exporters
Official Information
The UK Government provides a range of tools to support Malagasy exporters access guidance on trading:
- Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) – GOV.UK
- https://www.gov.uk/import-goods-into-uk
- https://www.trade-tariff.service.gov.uk/find_commodity
Growth Gateway
A UK initiative supporting Africa–UK trade with:
- business advice
- market insights
- B2B connections
- access to finance
https://growthgateway.campaign.gov.uk/
Find UK supply chains
Digital Pathways connects Malagasy distributors, agents, wholesalers, and partners with UK suppliers and trade opportunities.
Trade enquiries
Email the UK Embassy in Antananarivo:
British.EmbassyAntananarivo@fcdo.gov.uk
Subject line: TRADE ENQUIRY
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-uk-madagascar-trade-partnership-offer
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