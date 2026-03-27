The UK-Madagascar Trade Partnership Offer

Madagascar benefits from a generous UK Trade Preference Scheme, giving thousands of products tariff‑free access to the UK market. Learn how to access it here.

March 2026

The UK-Madagascar Trade Partnership – Building Opportunities Together

The United Kingdom’s trade partnership with Madagascar is built on two complementary frameworks: the expanded Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) and the UK–Eastern and Southern Africa Economic Partnership Agreement (UK‑ESA EPA).

Together, they support Malagasy exporters with:

one of the world’s most generous trade preference systems

100% tariff‑free access on thousands of products

simpler and more flexible rules of origin

streamlined processes for integrating into global supply chains

Key Benefits for Malagasy Exporters

1. Reduced Tariffs and Fewer Trade Barriers

duty‑free access on nearly all products

removal of nuisance and seasonal tariffs

continued protection for sensitive Malagasy industries

2. Simpler and More Generous Rules of Origin

higher non‑originating content thresholds (up to 75%)

alternative product‑specific rules

wide cumulation options with over 90 developing countries

3. Expanded Regional Cumulation (Effective January 2026)

Madagascar can now source materials from all African countries with UK association agreements

more details available at: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/uk-trade-agreements-in-effect

Benefits of Trading with the UK

A strong and growing UK–Madagascar relationship

The UK is committed to strengthening its trade partnership with Madagascar. Malagasy exporters benefit from predictable and generous preferential arrangements that support access to the UK’s £3 trillion economy and its 69 million consumers.

A more generous and accessible UK trade regime

Launched in June 2023, the DCTS is one of the world’s most far‑reaching preference systems. Madagascar benefits from “Comprehensive Preferences”, the highest possible tier - providing 99% tariff‑free access to the UK market.

Supporting Malagasy businesses

The scheme helps Malagasy firms build competitive regional value chains while maintaining preferential access to the UK.

Exporting to the UK: two options

Madagascar‑based businesses may export using either:

the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), or

the UK–ESA Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA)

Exporters should choose based on:

documentation requirements

supply chain models

rules of origin

sector‑specific advantages

How to claim preferential access

Exporters must:

classify their goods correctly using the UK tariff database

comply with rules of origin and undertake sufficient processing

maintain documentation such as supplier declarations and proofs of origin

meet UK regulatory standards (customs, food safety, phytosanitary, labelling)

Download Guidance Materials

Finding UK buyers

UK_BUYERS_AND_PARTNERS (PDF, 1.47 MB, 2 pages)

How to claim preferential access and Rules of Origin guidance

HOW_TO_CLAIM_DCTS_PREFERENCES (PDF, 2.62 MB, 2 pages)

DCTS: How the scheme works

How_the_Schemes_Work (PDF, 1.48 MB, 24 pages)

More support and resources for exporters

Official Information

The UK Government provides a range of tools to support Malagasy exporters access guidance on trading:

Growth Gateway

A UK initiative supporting Africa–UK trade with:

business advice

market insights

B2B connections

access to finance

https://growthgateway.campaign.gov.uk/

Find UK supply chains

Digital Pathways connects Malagasy distributors, agents, wholesalers, and partners with UK suppliers and trade opportunities.

Trade enquiries

Email the UK Embassy in Antananarivo:

British.EmbassyAntananarivo@fcdo.gov.uk

Subject line: TRADE ENQUIRY