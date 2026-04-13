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The UK’s Chagos Islands ‘Deal’: Where are We Now?
The next three weeks could change western security and the geo-political world forever if the Chagos ‘deal’ passes through UK Parliament.
The battle for the Chagos Islands has been going on for decades. It is one of the biggest geo-strategic gambles of our age, which will set the course on Western foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific for centuries to come.
Mauritius has waged a decades-long legal battle against Britain over the sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago, a territory that was never constitutionally part of Mauritius but was administered by the British colonial authorities from Mauritius as a matter of administrative convenience – much like the Seychelles. Three years before Mauritian independence, in 1965, the UK reorganised these arrangements by placing the Chagos Islands within the newly created British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) and removing its inhabitants for a US base. Following a 2019 International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory opinion asserting that this reorganisation was unlawful, the UK agreed in 2024 to hand the islands to Mauritius, notwithstanding the fact that the ICJ ruling was not binding on the UK.
For decades, the battle has been sought in international courts, which the UK had held firm against, until recently. Behind the scenes, there has been intense lobbying from countries, entities, and individuals that have invested interests in the islands.
Now that everything is to play for, the battlefield to save the Chagos Islands has opened to three key fronts: the UK Parliament, the US, and the Chagossians who have descended on the islands. There are many contributing factors to all three, but it is important to remember that the sovereign UK Parliament is where the battle will be won.
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Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/uks-chagos-islands-deal-where-are-we-now
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