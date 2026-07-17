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The UK's Defence Investment Plan Has a Lethal Drone Swarm Vision
Drone swarming is often referenced as an important future capability, with little understanding of what is possible today, and how the tactic is enabled.
Drone swarms feature strongly in the UK’s Defence Investment Plan, which promises to ‘deliver operational impact through AI-enabled swarms.’ The tactic has captured the imagination of defence planners and Hollywood for decades, but there is far more to swarming than the science fiction trope.
Swarms are better understood as a collection of different software, firmware and hardware which enable a single operator to control multiple platforms on land, sea or in the air. Modern software-defined warfare is critical here, and will shape procurement of components and inputs which is seen as more important than the shape of the platform, be it an uncrewed ground, air or surface vehicle.
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Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/uks-defence-investment-plan-has-lethal-drone-swarm-vision
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