techUK
|Printable version
The UK's new strategic vision for spectrum policy
Accompanying the Wireless Infrastructure Strategy, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has published a new Spectrum Statement, setting out its strategic vision and principles for spectrum policy in the UK.
Maximising the usage of spectrum across the public and private sector is seen by DSIT as critical to delivering the UK's mission to position the UK at the forefront of global scientific and technological advancement, supporting research, innovation and growth across the economy while protecting critical services like defence and climate science.
The Statement sets out a range of principles and actions to support DSIT’s commitment that across government, there is the right policy framework in place to maximise the overall value of spectrum use to the UK, while supporting wider policy objectives. The Statement focuses on innovation in the use and management of spectrum to create greater opportunities for growth and societal benefits, recognising spectrum as a strategic public asset.
Managing spectrum use
DSIT determines that spectrum management should promote innovation and investment alongside consumer-focused outcomes, and will action this by working with Ofcom to ensure partners in government sponsored innovation programmes have a clear understanding of spectrum options early in the development process, including opportunities to maximise the value generated through Ofcom’s spectrum sandboxes.
Maximising the value of spectrum
DSIT explains how the value of spectrum has grown substantially in recent years, though it is a hard metric to determine absolutely. Plus, quantifying the indirect or social value of spectrum across sectors is difficult. That said, research by Frontier Economics and LS Telcom on Gross Value Added (GVA) terms of spectrum-using sectors shows £8.7 billion contribution of the mobile telecoms industry to the economy, fixed telecoms (£11.7 billion), broadcast (£2.5 billion), and more. It’s important to note that some areas – like Defence – the value is immeasurable in terms of UK society, national security, and non-economic benefits. Thus trade-offs required in spectrum policy decisions are more complex than simply increasing overall economic value.
A spectrum vision for the coming period
This is a progressive vision. DSIT will adopt the following approach whereby “through a renewed focus on advancements in the use of spectrum we can create greater opportunities for growth and societal benefits through increased access to spectrum, stimulating innovation and investment to maximise the value derived from the various applications that depend on this critical national asset”. Noting the potential for spectrum to be reused, DSIT notes the opportunities in more use of local and shared spectrum, automated and dynamic access to spectrum, refarming spectrum to accommodate higher value services, and use of more agile and interference-resilient technologies.
Principles for spectrum policy
DSIT outlines its overarching principles for spectrum policy:
- Spectrum is a strategic asset and an important enabler for a range of government policy objectives.
- Spectrum management should promote innovation and investment alongside consumer-focused outcomes.
- Spectrum management should ensure efficient and optimum use and be linked to actual usage with users empowered to make decisions where appropriate.
- Spectrum management should itself take best advantage of innovation as well as supporting innovation in the services which use spectrum.
The importance of spectrum to wider policy priorities
As set out in the Wireless Infrastructure Strategy and following the publication of the UK SPF’s Analysys Mason review of market mechanisms, DSIT explains that it has asked Ofcom to review and set out for ministers a clear and forward looking rationale for its approach to setting mobile spectrum fees before the end of 2023. The Statement also explains how DSIT sees the automation of licensing in Shared Access Licence (SAL) bands as a priority, a commitment to the introduction of Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA), and supporting Ofcom’s work to review the spectrum sharing framework to ensure that the technical conditions are optimal to maximise the utility of the spectrum. The Statement includes plans for spectrum and Net Zero, space sector ambitions, and effective governance arrangements.
Public sector spectrum use
Finally, DSIT announces that it will publish an end of Programme report for the Public Sector Spectrum Release Programme in 2023, and working with relevant government Departments and Ofcom, it will develop a next phase framework for spectrum used by the public sector, which will be demand-led and ensure regular reviews of how government utilises spectrum as well as how Departments engage with Ofcom, encompassing the following three principles:
- ensuring continued availability of necessary spectrum for existing, evolving and new public sector use cases, particularly those that deliver improved and innovative services or support new defence capabilities
- prioritising spectrum efficiency in public sector uses while recognising their specific requirements and constraints
- Continued focus on identifying and making available spectrum no longer needed by the public sector for commercial or emerging public sector use cases.
If you are interested in finding out more about the UK Spectrum Policy Forum, get in touch with the team below.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/the-uk-s-new-strategic-vision-for-spectrum-policy.html
Latest News from
techUK
Get involved in techUK’s Local Public Services Innovation Week12/04/2023 13:25:00
Call for guest blogs from members and stakeholders on #LPSInnovation, looking at how digital innovations can transform local public service outcomes.
The UK Wireless Infrastructure Strategy12/04/2023 12:25:00
Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan, has after much anticipation, announced a package of measures to use wireless infrastructure to “unlock growth, innovation and potential” across the country. The measures include a landmark ambition for all populated areas of the UK to be covered by ‘standalone’ 5G by 2030, and a £8m funding boost for connecting the remotest parts of the UK with satellite broadband.
Transforming Trade in the 4th Industrial Revolution - UK Leadership, Technology and Common Law | #techUKDigitalTrade06/04/2023 14:25:00
The Electronic Trade Documents Bill is one of the most important Bills you’ve never heard of. It has a simple purpose – to allow the digitisation of trade documents – but more than this it is a hugely significant technology bill.
Government publishes next steps on People at the Heart of Care white paper - what does it mean for tech?06/04/2023 11:25:00
Following the publication of the People at the Heart of Care white paper [December 2021] the Government has now set out plans to further digitise the social care sector and support the workforce, including detail on the allocation of previously announced funding.
Unlocking the value of data by supporting international data ecosystems | #techUKDigitalTrade05/04/2023 14:25:00
The same data can be used in many ways by different organisations to unlock new forms of social, economic and commercial value. But what are the barriers to doing so? And how do we overcome them on an international level?; #techUKDigitalTrade
Navigating the changing data localization landscape | #techUKDigitalTrade05/04/2023 13:25:00
At Cloudflare, we believe that deploying effective cybersecurity measures is the best way to protect the privacy of personal information and can be more effective than making sure that information stays within a particular jurisdiction. Yet, we hear from customers in Europe, India, Australia, Japan, and many other regions that, as part of their privacy programs, they need solutions to localise data in order to meet their regulatory obligations; #techUKDigitalTrade
Hewitt Review on the oversight and governance of ICSs published05/04/2023 11:05:00
Following the Chancellor’s announcement in the Autumn statement, the Hewitt Review has now been published [4th April 2023], and considers how the oversight and governance of Integrated Care Systems (ICS) can best enable success while balancing autonomy and accountability. Patricia Hewitt is a former Secretary of State for Health, as well as Chair of the Norfolk and Waveney NHS ICB and Deputy Chair of its integrated care partnership.
Talks on UK-Singapore Treaty04/04/2023 16:25:00
The United Kingdom and Singapore have started talks on a new treaty that will improve the flow of investments between the two countries.