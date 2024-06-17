The UK’s next government must redefine its confused relationship with China

EXPERT COMMENT

Whoever wins the UK’s general election, an incoming government needs better terms and conditions for its dealings with Beijing.

For the UK’s Conservative government ‘ambivalence’ has been the watchword in how to manage relations with Beijing. Yet in seeking to balance concerns about security, a desire to align with the US, and pressure to engage economically, the UK government has ended up with a muddled approach to relations with China.

The election on 4 July offers an opportunity for the incoming government to inject more clarity into the relationship, which is at its lowest ebb for many years.

