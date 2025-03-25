Chatham House
|Printable version
The UK’s nuclear deterrent relies on US support – but there are no other easy alternatives
EXPERT COMMENT
Now that Washington is potentially an unreliable ally, the UK needs to revisit its nuclear strategy. But going alone is costly, and partnering with France poses its own risks.
The Trump administration’s volatile approach to its allies has forced the UK to reconsider fundamental pillars of its defence policy, including whether it can rely on the US. This extends even to the UK’s nuclear deterrent, with many questioning whether the UK needs a nuclear weapons system that is less dependent on the US for maintenance and support.
Unlike most US allies in NATO, the UK is officially a nuclear weapons state, and therefore less reliant on Washington’s nuclear extended deterrence guarantee. It has its own nuclear weapons system, Trident, which is based in Britain and ostensibly operates independently.
However, Trident is closely linked to the US’s nuclear programme, raising concerns about its independence. The missiles are US-built, and the system relies on the US for maintenance.
Trident is also expensive, absorbing about 6 per cent of the UK’s defence budget in 2023 – though changes to the way UK Defence classifies spending on nuclear issues means it’s now difficult to say how much Trident on its own costs every year. Aside from the cost, alternative nuclear deterrent strategies – including partnership with France or a wider European scheme – pose their own challenges.
The UK government therefore faces a difficult choice, with no easy options.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/03/uks-nuclear-deterrent-relies-us-support-there-are-no-other-easy-alternatives
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Ukraine talks show Saudi Arabia is now a major diplomatic player25/03/2025 15:25:00
Donald Trump values his personal relations with Saudi royals and the kingdom is willing to play the role of host. But with prestige comes expectations.
Israel’s complicated but strategic relationship with Russia could strengthen with Trump in the White House24/03/2025 16:20:00
Israel’s strengthening ties with Russia aligns with a shift in US Russia policy under Trump. But it risks widening an already significant rift with Israel’s European partners.
The EU must enable its defence industry to boost capabilities and reduce dependence on US systems24/03/2025 13:20:00
As the EU publishes a new white paper on reforming defence, there are clear priorities to make Europe a stand-alone military power.
Putin’s negotiation strategy is predictable: move slowly, keep Trump interested, and reset expectations21/03/2025 12:20:00
If Donald Trump believed he could persuade Vladimir Putin to sign up to a comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine, he is learning the hard way: Russia is interested in peace, but only on its terms.
Tensions in Tigray could spark war between Ethiopia and Eritrea – disaster must be avoided20/03/2025 12:20:00
Ethiopia’s ambition to secure Red Sea access, Eritrea’s interference in Ethiopia’s internal affairs and a power struggle in Tigray could explode into a wider regional war. Mediation is urgently needed.
Trump may not listen, but the US should cooperate with the EU on Ukraine’s minerals19/03/2025 09:20:00
Washington wants to secure Ukraine’s valuable raw materials in a headline-grabbing deal, but a joint partnership with the EU and Kyiv is mutually beneficial in the long term.
In Southeast Asia, Trump reinforces worst fears about the US18/03/2025 09:20:00
While many in the region were unperturbed by his election, the US president’s disruptive approach threatens the open and predictable world in which Southeast Asia has flourished.
The US and Iran are on the road to escalation. Europe can and should create an off-ramp17/03/2025 13:10:00
The E3 and Tehran have no better option than re-engaging. Failing to do so risks movement towards a weaponized nuclear programme, military escalation, or both.