The UK’s nuclear deterrent relies on US support – but there are no other easy alternatives

EXPERT COMMENT

Now that Washington is potentially an unreliable ally, the UK needs to revisit its nuclear strategy. But going alone is costly, and partnering with France poses its own risks.

The Trump administration’s volatile approach to its allies has forced the UK to reconsider fundamental pillars of its defence policy, including whether it can rely on the US. This extends even to the UK’s nuclear deterrent, with many questioning whether the UK needs a nuclear weapons system that is less dependent on the US for maintenance and support.

Unlike most US allies in NATO, the UK is officially a nuclear weapons state, and therefore less reliant on Washington’s nuclear extended deterrence guarantee. It has its own nuclear weapons system, Trident, which is based in Britain and ostensibly operates independently.

However, Trident is closely linked to the US’s nuclear programme, raising concerns about its independence. The missiles are US-built, and the system relies on the US for maintenance.

Trident is also expensive, absorbing about 6 per cent of the UK’s defence budget in 2023 – though changes to the way UK Defence classifies spending on nuclear issues means it’s now difficult to say how much Trident on its own costs every year. Aside from the cost, alternative nuclear deterrent strategies – including partnership with France or a wider European scheme – pose their own challenges.

The UK government therefore faces a difficult choice, with no easy options.

