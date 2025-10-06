The UN delivers a win for Haiti. Now Haiti needs a government

EXPERT COMMENT

A new UN Security Council resolution provides hope for Haitians and the multilateral system. But the February 2026 deadline for the dissolution of Haiti’s temporary government looms.

Only a few months ago, the idea that the UN Security Council (UNSC) would approve a resolution to increase its commitment to Haiti seemed a chimera – despite a prolonged security crisis in the country. More than 1 million Haitians have been displaced by violence. And more than 90 per cent of the capital city is under the control of criminal gangs – who are now extending their reach to rural areas.

China and Russia vetoed previous attempts by President Joe Biden’s administration to establish a UN Peacekeeping mission for Haiti. Plans for an alternative, multinational security support mission (MSS), floundered on the lack of voluntary financial contributions and the reluctance of countries – except Kenya – to commit technical assistance and boots on the ground.

Originally approved by the UNSC in October 2023, the MSS only managed to muster 800 Kenyan police officers. The original plan called for 2,500 international forces. The Kenyans found themselves severely outgunned, and despite some forays to take on the gangs, have been largely holed up in their barracks in Port-au-Prince. The situation in the country looked dire.

But on 30 September this year, thanks to US, Canadian and Global South leadership, the UNSC approved a ‘gang suppression’ mission to support Haiti. In the end, it took China and Russia’s abstention to get it passed.

There is still much to do to raise the funds and forces necessary to translate the UN resolution into an operational force in Haiti. And help will not come quickly. Some predict it will take six to 12 months before any mission will be fully in place. Most importantly, Haiti’s governance must be addressed, so that a government with local legitimacy can coordinate with the new mission.

Currently, Haiti is governed by a Transitional Presidential Council (TPC). It was established in April 2024 after the previous interim president, Ariel Henry, was prevented from returning to Port-au-Prince by gangs who had seized the airport. The TPC is scheduled to dissolve in February. The urgent question now is, how should it be replaced?

