Chatham House
|Printable version
The UN delivers a win for Haiti. Now Haiti needs a government
EXPERT COMMENT
A new UN Security Council resolution provides hope for Haitians and the multilateral system. But the February 2026 deadline for the dissolution of Haiti’s temporary government looms.
Only a few months ago, the idea that the UN Security Council (UNSC) would approve a resolution to increase its commitment to Haiti seemed a chimera – despite a prolonged security crisis in the country. More than 1 million Haitians have been displaced by violence. And more than 90 per cent of the capital city is under the control of criminal gangs – who are now extending their reach to rural areas.
China and Russia vetoed previous attempts by President Joe Biden’s administration to establish a UN Peacekeeping mission for Haiti. Plans for an alternative, multinational security support mission (MSS), floundered on the lack of voluntary financial contributions and the reluctance of countries – except Kenya – to commit technical assistance and boots on the ground.
Originally approved by the UNSC in October 2023, the MSS only managed to muster 800 Kenyan police officers. The original plan called for 2,500 international forces. The Kenyans found themselves severely outgunned, and despite some forays to take on the gangs, have been largely holed up in their barracks in Port-au-Prince. The situation in the country looked dire.
But on 30 September this year, thanks to US, Canadian and Global South leadership, the UNSC approved a ‘gang suppression’ mission to support Haiti. In the end, it took China and Russia’s abstention to get it passed.
There is still much to do to raise the funds and forces necessary to translate the UN resolution into an operational force in Haiti. And help will not come quickly. Some predict it will take six to 12 months before any mission will be fully in place. Most importantly, Haiti’s governance must be addressed, so that a government with local legitimacy can coordinate with the new mission.
Currently, Haiti is governed by a Transitional Presidential Council (TPC). It was established in April 2024 after the previous interim president, Ariel Henry, was prevented from returning to Port-au-Prince by gangs who had seized the airport. The TPC is scheduled to dissolve in February. The urgent question now is, how should it be replaced?
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/10/un-delivers-win-haiti-now-haiti-needs-government
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
A ‘Drone Wall’ is needed for Europe to defend against a new threat03/10/2025 13:10:00
The international reach of drones means that cooperation across Europe is essential to implement counter-drone measures against a hostile state or terrorist attacks.
Europe and Taiwan should cooperate to navigate an uncertain world03/10/2025 09:20:00
Through deeper ‘officially unofficial’ partnerships Taipei and European countries can learn from each other and build resilience in an era of US-China rivalry.
Africa must strengthen continental unity to boost its global influence02/10/2025 14:20:00
Greater representation is a necessary step for boosting Africa’s global influence, but inclusion alone is not enough. Going beyond symbolism requires stronger continental unity and strategic alignment.
Libya shows ‘smash the gangs’ is not always a useful slogan on migration policy01/10/2025 09:20:00
A political, as well as a criminal justice based approach, is required for an effective UK policy.
Trump’s policies and actions pose serious risks to corporate America29/09/2025 12:20:00
US democratic backsliding and diminished support for global norms may undermine investor confidence in the US and affect the ability of American companies to do business abroad.
Recognition of Palestine can be more than symbolic if Europe and Gulf states remain aligned29/09/2025 09:20:00
European countries like France are seeking a more assertive Middle East policy. Gulf countries have new unity after Israel’s strikes on Doha. Together they might yet progress Palestinian statehood.
A new international order is forming. Will China make it ‘green’?26/09/2025 16:20:00
China’s new climate plan announced at the UN General Assembly has a disappointing headline target – but Beijing is likely to over-deliver, and it’s in its interest to place low-carbon development at the centre of its push for a new international order.
I wrote the UK defence review: Britain must accelerate reform if it is to help guarantee Ukraine’s security26/09/2025 13:25:00
The SDR set out the steps to meet the UK’s responsibilities as part of the ‘coalition of the willing’. But time is short to make the necessary changes.