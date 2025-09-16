The United Kingdom condemns the detentions of at least 22 United Nations personnel by the Houthis: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Yemen.

I will make 3 points.

First, the United Kingdom condemns in the strongest terms the detentions of at least 22 UN personnel by the Houthis, as well as the forced entry into premises of the World Food Programme and UNICEF, and the seizure of UN property.

I welcome this Council’s strong condemnation of the detentions through our Press Statement last week.

The safety and security of UN personnel, as well as the inviolability of UN premises, must be guaranteed at all times.

We demand the immediate and unconditional release of all UN, NGO, civil society and diplomatic mission personnel detained by the Houthis, including those held since 2021.

Threats against humanitarian workers are unacceptable and risk exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Second, we condemn the ongoing and persistent Houthi aggression, with continuing missile and drone attacks against Israel, and against shipping in the Red Sea.

We are clear about Israel’s right to self-defence against these attacks. But this must be done in compliance with Israel’s IHL obligations, including the need to avoid damage to critical civilian infrastructure.

We call on the Houthis to stop this reckless escalation, which has already resulted in significant civilian casualties.

We urge all parties to exercise restraint.

And third, the UK reiterates our concern at the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen as set out by USG Fletcher.

The number of people who are food insecure is likely to rise to over 18 million in the next six months.

And the UK has dedicated $79 million this year specifically to address food insecurity.

We must work together to ensure that the international community remains focused on the humanitarian response and to galvanise donors to fill critical funding gaps.

We also encourage the UN to ensure that resources are prioritised to mitigate the worst impacts of this looming crisis.

President, the UK remains resolute in our support to the efforts of the Special Envoy and his team in charting a path towards lasting stability and security in Yemen.