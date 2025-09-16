Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
The United Kingdom condemns the detentions of at least 22 United Nations personnel by the Houthis: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Yemen.
I will make 3 points.
First, the United Kingdom condemns in the strongest terms the detentions of at least 22 UN personnel by the Houthis, as well as the forced entry into premises of the World Food Programme and UNICEF, and the seizure of UN property.
I welcome this Council’s strong condemnation of the detentions through our Press Statement last week.
The safety and security of UN personnel, as well as the inviolability of UN premises, must be guaranteed at all times.
We demand the immediate and unconditional release of all UN, NGO, civil society and diplomatic mission personnel detained by the Houthis, including those held since 2021.
Threats against humanitarian workers are unacceptable and risk exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.
Second, we condemn the ongoing and persistent Houthi aggression, with continuing missile and drone attacks against Israel, and against shipping in the Red Sea.
We are clear about Israel’s right to self-defence against these attacks. But this must be done in compliance with Israel’s IHL obligations, including the need to avoid damage to critical civilian infrastructure.
We call on the Houthis to stop this reckless escalation, which has already resulted in significant civilian casualties.
We urge all parties to exercise restraint.
And third, the UK reiterates our concern at the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen as set out by USG Fletcher.
The number of people who are food insecure is likely to rise to over 18 million in the next six months.
And the UK has dedicated $79 million this year specifically to address food insecurity.
We must work together to ensure that the international community remains focused on the humanitarian response and to galvanise donors to fill critical funding gaps.
We also encourage the UN to ensure that resources are prioritised to mitigate the worst impacts of this looming crisis.
President, the UK remains resolute in our support to the efforts of the Special Envoy and his team in charting a path towards lasting stability and security in Yemen.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-united-kingdom-condemns-the-detentions-of-at-least-22-united-nations-personnel-by-the-houthis-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK summons Russian Ambassador following Russia's unprecedented violation of NATO airspace16/09/2025 14:10:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday summoned the Russian Ambassador following significant and unprecedented violation of NATO airspace.
G7 Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) Statement on Iranian Transnational Repression and Other Malign Activities16/09/2025 10:25:00
G7 Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) Statement given recently (12 September 2025) on Iranian Transnational Repression and Other Malign Activities.
This is a window of opportunity to end the threat of chemical weapons in Syria: UK Statement at the UN Security Council15/09/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (15 September 2025) by Caroline Quinn, UK Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Security Council Meeting on Syrian Chemical Weapons.
Russia’s violation of Polish airspace only strengthens the unity between NATO nations, and our determination to stand with Ukraine: UK statement at the UN Security Council15/09/2025 13:20:00
Statement given recently (12 September 2025) by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Poland.
New funding for Ukraine as Foreign Secretary visits Kyiv making clear Ukraine’s security is the UK’s security12/09/2025 17:10:00
New funding for energy infrastructure to boost Ukraine’s resilience and war effort as Foreign Secretary visits Kyiv to make clear that support for Ukraine is crucial to the security of the UK
UK ratchets up pressure on Putin’s military machine as Foreign Secretary travels to Kyiv12/09/2025 16:10:00
Putin’s oil revenues and military machine were hit with new UK sanctions today as the Foreign Secretary meets President Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
Russia is deliberately undermining international efforts to end its illegal war in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE12/09/2025 14:10:00
UK Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Ambassador James Ford condemns Russia's intensification of attacks against Ukraine's cities which provide further evidence that President Putin has no interest in ending his illegal war.
Nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine: UK national statement to the IAEA Board, September 202512/09/2025 12:25:00
UK Ambassador Corinne Kitsell's statement to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on Ukraine.
The UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls Speech at the Berlin Process Gender Equality Forum11/09/2025 14:10:00
The UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls, Baroness Harriet Harman, yesterday delivered the keynote speech at the Berlin Process Gender Equality Forum in Sarajevo.
UN peace operations are a critical and unique tool for advancing international peace and security: UK statement at the UN Security Council11/09/2025 12:25:00
Statement given recently (09 September 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the future of Peace Operations.