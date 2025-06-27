The United Kingdom is deeply concerned about the worsening situation for children in conflicts around the world: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (25 June 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on children and armed conflict.

The UK remains committed to supporting Syrians as they rebuild after years of suffering, with an inclusive transition that reflects a wide range of voices, including those of Syria’s youth.

I will make three points today.

First, the United Kingdom is deeply concerned about the worsening situation for children in conflicts around the world.

The Secretary-General’s report highlights a shocking 25% increase in grave violations against children in the past year.

We call on all parties to armed conflict to immediately end and prevent grave violations against children. Perpetrators need to be held to account.

We also echo the Secretary-General’s call for all listed parties to engage with the United Nations to develop and implement action plans to end and prevent grave violations.

Second, as we’ve heard today, cases of rape and other forms of sexual violence against children have increased by over a third in the past year.

In Sudan, children as young as one are reportedly subject to sexual violence.

The United Kingdom unequivocally condemns sexual violence against children and has championed the rights of child survivors and rallied global action through the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative.

Third, in too many conflicts, children are bearing the brunt of violence.

The conflict in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is having a catastrophic impact on children, with thousands killed and maimed as a result of Israeli military action.

Palestinians, desperate to feed their families, have been killed as they try to reach the few aid sites permitted by Israel.

This is unacceptable.

We call on Israel to abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law to protect children and urgently lift restrictions to enable aid to enter Gaza at scale.

Israeli children have also suffered as a result of Hamas’ despicable crimes, with children killed and taken hostage on 7 October.

The UK repeats its call for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages.

And Russia continues to kill and maim children and attack schools and hospitals in its illegal war in Ukraine.

We call on Russia to cease this unprovoked war and return forcibly deported children to Ukraine.

President, the United Kingdom remains steadfast in its commitment to the Children and Armed Conflict mandate and ending grave violations against children.

We need to do more to protect children. They are the next generation of leaders and peacebuilders. They are our future.