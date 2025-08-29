The United Kingdom remains deeply concerned about the escalating humanitarian crisis in Haiti: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Haiti.

Thank you, President. I thank the Secretary-General, Executive Director Russell and Mr Roosevelt for briefing us today.

And I welcome the participation of the representatives of Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Barbados in our meeting.

I will make three points.

First, the United Kingdom remains deeply concerned about the escalating humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

As we have heard today, this crisis is driven by gang violence and instability that devastates communities and undermines efforts to restore democratic governance.

We are particularly concerned by the impacts on children, who are among the most vulnerable victims of this crisis.

One in eight children in Haiti have been displaced. Armed gangs are systematically recruiting minors, fuelling a surge in exploitation, sexual violence and abuse.

These atrocities spread fear and inflict lasting trauma on Haiti’s young people.

The United Kingdom remains firmly committed to supporting efforts to tackle insecurity in Haiti, and we unequivocally condemn the use of sexual and gender-based violence as a tool of control and terror.

Second, we commend Kenya’s leadership of the Multinational Security Support Mission.

And we express our strong support for the vital work of international partners, including BINUH, in helping the Haitian authority deliver change for the Haitian people.

As part of this commitment, the UK has provided $6.7 million to fund OHCHR’s work with the MSS to help ensure compliance with international standards on human rights, conduct and discipline.

In parallel, we continue to take action against those responsible for human rights violations, including through the implementation of targeted sanctions.

Third, re-establishing security is essential to Haiti’s long-term stability and to alleviating suffering.

In this context, we welcome the Secretary General’s recommendations for enhanced security assistance for Haiti.

President, we stand ready to work with the US, Panama and all Council members to mobilise that support to the Haitian people, and help Haiti’s children enjoy a future free from violence, fear and hunger.