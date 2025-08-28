Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The United Kingdom remains deeply concerned about the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given recently (26 August 2025) by Jennifer MacNaughtan, UK Minister Counsellor, at the Security Council meeting on the Nord Stream gas pipeline.
The United Kingdom remains deeply concerned about the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and continues to support efforts to uncover the truth about what happened.
We note recent developments in the German Prosecutors’ investigation, including reports of an arrest in Italy linked to the incident.
These developments reinforce the importance of allowing national authorities to continue to carry out their work independently and thoroughly, in line with the rule of law and international standards.
It is essential that the Council respects the integrity of these investigations.
Attempts to politicise the process or draw premature conclusions risk undermining the credibility of the legal proceedings.
We welcome the continued engagement of Germany, Sweden and Denmark, and commend their commitment to transparency and impartiality.
The Council should focus on supporting these efforts rather than diverting attention from them.
We also find it necessary to highlight the contradiction in Russia’s approach.
While Russia calls for accountability over some attacks on infrastructure, it continues to intensify its deliberate targeting of critical and energy infrastructure in Ukraine.
In 2025, Russia has fired an average of 4,000 drones at Ukrainian cities each month, over four times the monthly average in 2024.
These strikes have caused widespread blackouts and severe damage to civilian infrastructure.
If Russia is genuinely concerned about the protection of such infrastructure, it should demonstrate that by ending its unlawful aggression against Ukraine.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-united-kingdom-remains-deeply-concerned-about-the-sabotage-of-the-nord-stream-pipelines-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
