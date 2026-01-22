The United Kingdom remains deeply concerned by the expansion and intensification of violence in Haiti: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Haiti.

The United Kingdom remains deeply concerned by the expansion and intensification of violence in Haiti. Children are the victims at the forefront of this crisis. They face extreme food insecurity, are unable to access education and are increasing exposed to forced recruitment by gangs as well as sexual exploitation.

We condemn the actions of armed gangs which brings daily suffering to the Haitian population.

The UK looks forward to the deployment of the UN Support Office to Haiti and the rapid scaling up of security support.

We thank the troop contributing countries for their pledges and look forward to their deployment to bolster personnel on the ground. We hope the Gang Suppression Force will restore the rule of law, protect civilians and create the conditions necessary for credible elections.

President, enhanced security efforts alone will not be enough to address Haiti’s broader governance problems. We call on all Haitian political actors to put their differences aside and to work together in good faith. This includes efforts to tackle corruption and ensure accountability.

We echo the Secretary‑General’s call for all parties to act swiftly and responsibly on transitional governance arrangements. An agreement should be reached without delay given the expiry of the mandate of the Transitional Presidential Council next month.

We welcome the Haitian government’s efforts to agree an electoral timetable this year which sets out a path to much needed elections. A return to constitutional order through free, fair and safe elections is essential for Haiti’s future.

The UK fully supports the continuation of BINUH’s vital work. This includes its efforts to facilitate inclusive political dialogue, strengthen democratic institutions, and promoting respect for human rights.

It is vital the Mission has the capacity and capability to address women and child protection issues given these vulnerable groups bear the brunt of gang related violence, including sexual violence. We also expect the Mission to continue its work in promoting the full equal, meaningful and safe participation of women in political processes.

The United Kingdom will continue to work constructively with all Council members towards a timely adoption of BINUH’s mandate this month.