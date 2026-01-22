Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
The United Kingdom remains deeply concerned by the expansion and intensification of violence in Haiti: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Haiti.
The United Kingdom remains deeply concerned by the expansion and intensification of violence in Haiti. Children are the victims at the forefront of this crisis. They face extreme food insecurity, are unable to access education and are increasing exposed to forced recruitment by gangs as well as sexual exploitation.
We condemn the actions of armed gangs which brings daily suffering to the Haitian population.
The UK looks forward to the deployment of the UN Support Office to Haiti and the rapid scaling up of security support.
We thank the troop contributing countries for their pledges and look forward to their deployment to bolster personnel on the ground. We hope the Gang Suppression Force will restore the rule of law, protect civilians and create the conditions necessary for credible elections.
President, enhanced security efforts alone will not be enough to address Haiti’s broader governance problems. We call on all Haitian political actors to put their differences aside and to work together in good faith. This includes efforts to tackle corruption and ensure accountability.
We echo the Secretary‑General’s call for all parties to act swiftly and responsibly on transitional governance arrangements. An agreement should be reached without delay given the expiry of the mandate of the Transitional Presidential Council next month.
We welcome the Haitian government’s efforts to agree an electoral timetable this year which sets out a path to much needed elections. A return to constitutional order through free, fair and safe elections is essential for Haiti’s future.
The UK fully supports the continuation of BINUH’s vital work. This includes its efforts to facilitate inclusive political dialogue, strengthen democratic institutions, and promoting respect for human rights.
It is vital the Mission has the capacity and capability to address women and child protection issues given these vulnerable groups bear the brunt of gang related violence, including sexual violence. We also expect the Mission to continue its work in promoting the full equal, meaningful and safe participation of women in political processes.
The United Kingdom will continue to work constructively with all Council members towards a timely adoption of BINUH’s mandate this month.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-united-kingdom-remains-deeply-concerned-by-the-expansion-and-intensification-of-violence-in-haiti-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK response to the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly: UK statement to the OSCE22/01/2026 16:10:00
UK Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Ambassador James Ford, thanks the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for his strong and effective stance in supporting Ukraine, and unequivocally condemning Russia’s aggression.
Strategy to boost UK education abroad in major £40bn growth drive21/01/2026 11:24:00
Bold new strategy will grow education exports to £40bn a year by 2030, supporting UK jobs and investment.
UPR51: UK Statement on Lebanon21/01/2026 10:25:00
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights, Eleanor Sanders, at Lebanon's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
The Sudanese people deserve justice, and we welcome the ongoing role of the ICC in achieving that goal: UK statement at the UN Security Council20/01/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Legal Adviser Colin McIntyre at the UN Security Council meeting on the ICC’s work in Sudan.
Speech for UN-Association 80th anniversary of United Nations General Assembly meeting20/01/2026 13:22:00
The Attorney General Lord Hermer KC recently (17 January 2026) delivered a speech at the meeting marking the UN-Association's 80th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly.
Asia House Outlook 2026 Keynote Speech20/01/2026 10:25:00
Seema Malhotra, Minister for the Indo-Pacific – Asia House Outlook 2026 Keynote Speech given recently (15 January 2026).
UK and Ukraine strengthen ties under landmark partnership as £20m accelerated to support energy infrastructure19/01/2026 14:10:00
The UK and Ukraine mark the first anniversary of the historic 100 Year Partnership with new initiatives driving security and prosperity in both countries.
UK and Ukraine strengthen ties under landmark partnership as £20 million accelerated to support energy infrastructure16/01/2026 17:25:00
The UK and Ukraine mark the first anniversary of the historic 100 Year Partnership with new initiatives driving security and prosperity in both countries.
We condemn the Iranian regime’s actions in the strongest possible terms: UK statement at the UN Security Council16/01/2026 16:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Iran.