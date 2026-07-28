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The United Kingdom remains resolute and unwavering in its commitment to Ukraine: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Kate Foster, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
As we have heard today, Russia continues to escalate in its violence against Ukraine.
Russia is on track to fire well over 300 missiles at Ukraine in July, a grim war record.
Around half have been directed at Kyiv alone.
And the consequences are clear in the rising civilian casualty figures, but also in Russia’s continued attacks on civilian and commercial infrastructure.
On 19 July, three cruise missiles struck a cargo ship carrying grain from Odesa, killing ten civilians.
On 24 July, further attacks killed and injured civilians in Kyiv and damaged the Latvian Honorary Consulate in Sloviansk.
And Russia’s reckless actions have also resulted in repeated drone incursions into Romania over the past four days.
The United Kingdom stands in full solidarity with Ukraine, as well as with Latvia and Romania.
Russia seeks to draw a parallel between its sustained bombardment of Ukrainian cities, its illegal and brutal occupation of Ukrainian territory, and Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself.
But there is no equivalence.
Ukraine is exercising its Article 51 right to self-defence under the UN Charter.
And we welcome the announcement on 13 July of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition, which will help Ukraine better protect civilians from Russian attacks.
As the General Assembly has declared repeatedly, Russia’s invasion is a violation of international law.
And for what benefit?
Russia now spends more on compensation for the families of dead soldiers than it does on salaries for the living.
Civilians are queuing for fuel across Russia.
Forty-two per cent of refining capacity has been disabled, and a country with some of the largest oil reserves in the world is now importing fuel.
Growth has fallen. The deficit has doubled. And the real incomes of ordinary Russians continue to decline.
I urge Russia to heed global calls for an immediate, unconditional and comprehensive ceasefire.
We all want a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, one that upholds the core principles of the UN Charter and is backed by security guarantees to prevent renewed aggression.
Colleagues, as my Prime Minister has made clear ahead of his meeting today with President Zelenskyy, the United Kingdom remains resolute and unwavering in its commitment to Ukraine.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-united-kingdom-remains-resolute-and-unwavering-in-its-commitment-to-ukraine-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
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