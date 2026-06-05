The United Kingdom remains steadfast in our commitment to the complete elimination of chemical weapons in Syria: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Jennifer MacNaughtan, UK Minister Counsellor, at the Security Council meeting on Syria.

The United Kingdom remains steadfast in our commitment to the complete, verified elimination of chemical weapons in Syria.

Ridding Syria of Assad’s chemical weapons is a complex task.

The former regime denied, concealed and lied about its chemical weapons programme.

Despite this opaque and challenging context, Syria is achieving tangible results and accelerating the operation to identify and ultimately destroy the legacy of Assad’s chemical weapons programme.

Syria’s significant operational support to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ deployment in early May allowed access to priority sites, enabling the identification of dozens of chemical munitions such as aerial bombs and rockets.

This is an important moment – not only has this reduced the residual chemical weapons threat to the Syrian people, it also provides further proof of Assad’s attempt to actively deceive the international community.

The Assad regime claimed repeatedly that it had no active chemical weapons programme after 2014. This discovery demonstrates unequivocally that this claim was false.

Sustained international support will continue to be essential for a Syria free of chemical weapons.

In March, the UK was proud to stand by Syria and international partners to launch the “Breath of Freedom” Task Force here in New York.

This Task Force, working in full coordination with the OPCW’s Technical Secretariat and other States Parties, brings together expertise, experience and support to identify, secure, and verifiably destroy the Assad regime’s chemical weapons programme. It also serves as a vehicle to deconflict and direct broader offers of support from the international community.

We encourage all States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention to support Syria’s efforts, alongside the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 2118.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the outgoing OPCW Director General, Fernando Arias, for the central role that he has played.

For over ten years, the international community has sought justice for those who suffered under the brutality of the Assad regime.

Owing to Syria’s efforts, accountability for those who used chemical weapons is now in reach. The recent arrests of the alleged perpetrators of the 2013 Ghouta sarin attack represents an important step.

Together, we should maintain this momentum and eradicate chemical weapons once and for all.