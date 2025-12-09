The United Kingdom remains steadfast in our support for the OSCE: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The UK remains a strong supporter of OSCE cooperation with the UN.

This year marked 50 years since the signing of the Helsinki Final Act. It enshrined a set of principles on how states should treat each other and their citizens. The anniversary event in Helsinki should have celebrated decades of peace and stability these principles helped secure.

Instead, it took place amid the biggest war in Europe since the 1940s: Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. As we said at the OSCE Ministerial Council last week, Russia has trampled on the Helsinki Final Act and violated every OSCE commitment.

Through the OSCE and other multilateral fora, we must maintain relentless scrutiny of Russia’s unjustifiable war and hold it accountable.

Thanks to the efforts of President Trump’s and Ukraine’s constructive engagement, there has been progress towards ending this war. But the journey will be difficult as long as President Putin shows no sign of negotiating in good faith.

The UK remains committed to supporting Ukraine’s pursuit of a just and lasting peace, which safeguards its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

Should it be called upon, the OSCE has the tools and experience to help Ukraine recover and rebuild— from monitoring ceasefires to decommissioning weapons and supporting veterans’ reintegration.

Meanwhile, Russia seeks to weaken Western resolve – a misguided endeavour. Russian proxies have conducted malicious acts of sabotage across Europe, while an industrial scale of information manipulation is designed to destabilise societies.

Bilaterally, we are taking robust action to counter these threats. Last Thursday, the UK Government sanctioned the GRU in its entirety and individuals behind state sponsored hostile acts across Europe, including on UK soil. This was in response to the publication of the Dawn Sturgess Inquiry in the UK. That report confirmed that Russia’s reckless use of a military grade nerve agent on UK soil in 2018 led to the tragic death of a British citizen.

These threats are wide-ranging, so for our response to be effective, it must be collective, which makes multilateral organisations like the OSCE vital.

The OSCE’s principles of cooperation should also help us tackle another growing issue: irregular migration and the illicit finance that fuels it, a top UK priority. The OSCE could do more to support States strengthen border security.

The principles agreed in Helsinki – alongside the UN Charter – continue to be the foundation of true security in Europe. The United Kingdom remains steadfast in our support for the OSCE.