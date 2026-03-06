The United Kingdom stands ready to work with partners to ensure critical minerals are a source of stability and not insecurity: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Energy, Critical Minerals, and Security.

Colleagues, as has been said already, competition for natural resources has long been a driver of conflict.

And yet, lasting economic growth and prosperity requires expansion of supply and a successful transition to sustainable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Critical minerals are central to the global energy transition, economic resilience, and modern technology.

I will make three further points.

First, as supply chains for critical minerals become more concentrated, competition for these resources is driving geopolitical tension and creating exposure to coercion and disruption.

Global demand is rising rapidly.

Meeting this demand has the potential to reshape economies, but also requires responsible management of risks.

Minerals-driven growth is not automatically stabilising.

And in fragile contexts, mineral revenues can finance armed groups and military actors, deepen corruption, and undermine trust in institutions.

And Ms DiCarlo highlighted some of the issues that arise, for example, in the Great Lakes region.

And yet when done well, critical minerals development can, and should be, responsible and sustainable, supporting growth, jobs, and environmental protection in producing countries.

Second, conflict-sensitive investment in critical minerals is essential.

This means understanding conflict dynamics, maintaining dialogue with communities and, where appropriate, formalising artisanal mining.

Any shift to industrial mining must ensure communities see the benefits through jobs, energy access, and economic opportunity.

Good governance is also an essential element.

Mineral development must respect national ownership, ensure transparent contracts, and fair taxation, and apply high environmental, social, and governance standards.

Benefit‑sharing must be clear and tangible.

Third, partnerships are key to meeting global demand in a responsible, sustainable way.

The United Kingdom is committed to a partnerships-based approach to promoting responsible, diversified supply chains.

We are proud to be helping international partners leverage their mineral resources for inclusive growth.

For example, the Vale Base Metals refinery in Wales plays a critical role within a globally integrated network, processing nickel that originates from Indonesia and Canada, and undergoes intermediary processing in Japan or Canada before being imported to the UK for final processing.

Partnerships with the private sector are also essential for mobilising capital at scale to unlock responsible investment in critical minerals.

Coordination across sovereign funds, export credits, and private finance can help manage risk and ensure that today’s supply solutions do not become tomorrow’s conflict drivers.

The United Kingdom stands ready to work with partners to ensure critical minerals are a source of stability and not insecurity.