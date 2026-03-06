Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
The United Kingdom stands ready to work with partners to ensure critical minerals are a source of stability and not insecurity: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Energy, Critical Minerals, and Security.
Colleagues, as has been said already, competition for natural resources has long been a driver of conflict.
And yet, lasting economic growth and prosperity requires expansion of supply and a successful transition to sustainable sources of clean and renewable energy.
Critical minerals are central to the global energy transition, economic resilience, and modern technology.
I will make three further points.
First, as supply chains for critical minerals become more concentrated, competition for these resources is driving geopolitical tension and creating exposure to coercion and disruption.
Global demand is rising rapidly.
Meeting this demand has the potential to reshape economies, but also requires responsible management of risks.
Minerals-driven growth is not automatically stabilising.
And in fragile contexts, mineral revenues can finance armed groups and military actors, deepen corruption, and undermine trust in institutions.
And Ms DiCarlo highlighted some of the issues that arise, for example, in the Great Lakes region.
And yet when done well, critical minerals development can, and should be, responsible and sustainable, supporting growth, jobs, and environmental protection in producing countries.
Second, conflict-sensitive investment in critical minerals is essential.
This means understanding conflict dynamics, maintaining dialogue with communities and, where appropriate, formalising artisanal mining.
Any shift to industrial mining must ensure communities see the benefits through jobs, energy access, and economic opportunity.
Good governance is also an essential element.
Mineral development must respect national ownership, ensure transparent contracts, and fair taxation, and apply high environmental, social, and governance standards.
Benefit‑sharing must be clear and tangible.
Third, partnerships are key to meeting global demand in a responsible, sustainable way.
The United Kingdom is committed to a partnerships-based approach to promoting responsible, diversified supply chains.
We are proud to be helping international partners leverage their mineral resources for inclusive growth.
For example, the Vale Base Metals refinery in Wales plays a critical role within a globally integrated network, processing nickel that originates from Indonesia and Canada, and undergoes intermediary processing in Japan or Canada before being imported to the UK for final processing.
Partnerships with the private sector are also essential for mobilising capital at scale to unlock responsible investment in critical minerals.
Coordination across sovereign funds, export credits, and private finance can help manage risk and ensure that today’s supply solutions do not become tomorrow’s conflict drivers.
The United Kingdom stands ready to work with partners to ensure critical minerals are a source of stability and not insecurity.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-united-kingdom-stands-ready-to-work-with-partners-to-ensure-critical-minerals-are-a-source-of-stability-and-not-insecurity-uk-statement-at-the-un
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine: UK Statement to the IAEA Board of Governors, March 202606/03/2026 16:20:00
Delivered yesterday at the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors, March 2026.
Russia’s strategy of distraction seeks to obscure its violation of OSCE principles: UK statement to the OSCE06/03/2026 12:10:00
Ambassador Holland highlights how Russia’s false narratives and unsubstantiated allegations aim to distract from its unlawful invasion of Ukraine, which has now entered its fifth year (05 March 2026).
Foreign Office travel advice updates06/03/2026 10:05:00
Latest travel information for British nationals affected by the situation in the Middle East.
Joint Communiqué between the UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls and representatives of the National Council of the Slovak Republic05/03/2026 16:15:00
At a meeting on 3 March 2026, the UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls, joined by the Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the UK, agreed with cross-party representatives of the National Council of the Slovak Republic to enhance cooperation on advancing the rights and equality of women and girls in all spheres of life.
UK Minister Visits Manila for 80th Year of Bilateral Ties05/03/2026 12:10:00
UK Indo-Pacific Minister Seema Malhotra visited Manila to deepen cooperation, marking 80 years of ties and advancing work on security, growth and climate.
UK condemns Russia’s escalating activity and narratives, and urges renewed risk reduction: UK statement to the OSCE04/03/2026 16:10:00
UK Senior Military Advisor, Lt Col Joby Rimmer, reaffirms the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine while condemning Russia’s escalating actions, including nuclear rhetoric and missile deployments, urging renewed risk reduction measures and calling on Russia and Belarus to return to international compliance to preserve regional security.
Foreign Secretary statement on the ongoing situation in the Middle East04/03/2026 14:10:00
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reiterates the UK's top priority is the safety and security of British nationals in the Middle East
UN Human Rights Council 61: UK Statement on Freedom of Religion or Belief04/03/2026 10:25:00
UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief. Delivered by the UK's Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders (03 March 2026).
Spring Forecast 2026 speech03/03/2026 15:25:00
Spring Forecast 2026 speech as delivered by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
Protecting children's right to safe, inclusive, quality education is critical: UK statement at the UN Security Council03/03/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Children, Technology and Education in Conflict.