The United Kingdom stands ready to work with the UN to ensure UN peace operations remain adaptable, effective, and fit for the challenges ahead: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (18 September 2026) by Ambassador Kate Foster, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on UN Peacekeeping Operations.

At the outset, I pay tribute to the blue helmets who work every day to protect international peace and security.

We also honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in that service.

The safety and security of peacekeepers is essential, and we welcome the unanimous adoption of Security Council resolution 2823 earlier this year to strengthen accountability for attacks against personnel serving in UN peacekeeping operations.

President, we welcome the publication of the Secretary-General’s Review of the future of all forms of UN peacekeeping operations.

Peace operations remain one of the United Nations’ most effective tools for maintaining international peace and security.

But the world in which they operate is changing rapidly

Conflicts are becoming more complex, more internationalised, and increasingly shaped by new technologies.

Peacekeeping operations must continue to adapt if they are to remain effective.

Let me make three points on the primacy of politics, on building more focused, adaptable, and high-performing missions, and on ensuring missions have the tools they need to succeed.

First, we welcome the Review’s emphasis on the primacy of politics.

Peacekeeping operations work best where they support a clear political strategy, realistic objectives, and a credible path to peace.

Missions should be designed to have credible exit strategies from the outset, but they must also be able to adapt as circumstances evolve, helping to ensure that when a mission departs, it leaves behind the conditions for a durable peace.

Second, we support the Review’s emphasis on building more focused, adaptable, and high-performing peace operations.

Peacekeeping operations should focus on the tasks that they’re uniquely placed to deliver.

Particularly in the political and security spheres, while avoiding duplication elsewhere in the UN system.

Mandates should be prioritised, and there should be stronger alignment between mandates, resources, and political objectives.

Performance remains central to missions’ success.

That means ensuring both uniformed and civilian personnel are properly trained, well equipped, and accountable for delivering.

It also requires maintaining the highest standards of conduct, including a zero-tolerance approach to sexual exploitation and abuse.

Women’s participation is also essential to mission effectiveness.

But this is not simply a matter of representation.

It improves operational performance, it strengthens engagement with communities, and supports more effective peace processes.

As co-chair of the Elsie Initiative Fund in 2025, the United Kingdom was proud to champion the efforts to tackle the barriers to women’s participation in UN peacekeeping, and we encourage continued progress in this area.

Third, peacekeeping operations must be equipped for the realities of today’s operating environment.

Missions should have access to the technologies, capabilities, and training needed to operate safely and effectively.

They must also be equipped to navigate an increasingly complex information environment.

Including facing the growing challenge posed by misinformation and disinformation in conflict settings.

We remain concerned by restrictions imposed by some host states on the use of essential equipment.

Such restrictions reduce situational awareness, hinder mandate delivery, and limit missions’ ability to respond effectively to evolving threats.

We also reiterate that assessed contributions should be paid in full, and on time, without conditions.

Effective peacekeeping depends on predictable and sustainable financing.

President, the challenges facing peacekeeping are evolving.

But the need for effective peacekeeping has not diminished.

The United Kingdom stands ready to work with the Secretary-General, the Secretariat, and fellow Member States to ensure that UN peace operations remain adaptable, effective, and fit for the challenges ahead.