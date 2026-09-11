The United Kingdom strongly condemns the Houthis’ decision to resume conflict in Yemen and their continued strikes on Saudi Arabia: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Kate Foster, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Yemen.

I will make three points.

First, the United Kingdom joined Bahrain in calling for this urgent meeting following the serious escalation by the Houthis in Yemen and their reckless attacks against Saudi Arabia.

The United Kingdom strongly condemns the Houthis’ decision to resume conflict in Yemen and their continued strikes on Saudi Arabia, including the targeting of civilian and energy infrastructure.

We call on the Houthis to cease their attacks immediately.

We offer our condolences to all those killed, injured, and affected by this violence, and we stand in solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the Government of Yemen in the face of such threats.

We reaffirm the right of Saudi Arabia and Yemen to defend their security and sovereignty in accordance with international law.

We should be clear: the Houthis bear full responsibility for this crisis.

Their attacks once again undermine regional stability and threaten freedom of navigation, transit passage, and vital trade routes through the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb.

The Houthis’ advance towards the Bab al-Mandeb will only heighten risks to international shipping, maritime security, and global trade through this critical waterway.

This is felt first and hardest by developing countries.

Second, the Houthis’ decision to restart conflict in Yemen puts the most vulnerable Yemenis at further risk and is deepening humanitarian suffering.

More than 22 million Yemenis already require humanitarian assistance, while over 18 million face acute food insecurity.

The Houthis’ continued detention of UN and NGO personnel is contributing to this suffering, and obstructs the very people trying to help vulnerable Yemenis at a time of acute humanitarian need.

The Houthis must immediately and unconditionally release all detained personnel from NGOs, civil society, and diplomatic missions, as well as the 73 detained UN staff.

Finally, Iran’s long-standing support for the Houthis continues to fuel instability in Yemen.

We reiterate the importance of full implementation of Security Council resolutions 2140 and 2216, including measures to prevent the transfer of arms, military support, and dual-use components that enable Houthi attacks and undermine peace and security in the region.

All Member States must uphold these obligations to help prevent Houthi attacks against civilians, neighbouring states, and international shipping.

President, the United Kingdom remains steadfast in its support for the efforts of the UN Special Envoy to secure lasting peace in Yemen.

We urge the Houthis to place the needs of Yemenis first, to cease their attacks immediately and re-engage in the peace process.

Today, this Council should send a clear and consistent message: the Houthis must de-escalate, cease their attacks, and return to a path towards peace.

The UK will continue to work with partners in support of this goal.