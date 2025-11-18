The United Kingdom voted in favour of this resolution as a critical step towards the implementation of the Peace Plan for Palestinians, Israelis, and the region: UK Explanation of Vote at the UN Security Council

UK Explanation of Vote delivered yesterday by James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.

The United Kingdom voted in favour of this resolution, as a critical staging post in the implementation of the Peace Plan for Palestinians, Israelis, and the region – turning the page on two devastating years of conflict, towards a lasting peace.

Last month, the international community came together in Sharm El-Sheikh to deliver a strong message of support for President Trump’s 20-Point plan as well as the diplomatic efforts of Qatar, Türkiye and Egypt.

This resolution takes that plan forward and has the support of Arab and Islamic countries, which has been welcomed by the Palestinian Authority.

We thank President Trump for his leadership and the US for bringing this resolution forward.

It is right that we build on this momentum so an International Stabilisation Force can be deployed quickly to support the ceasefire and to avoid a vacuum being left which Hamas can exploit.

We must also substantially step up our work to support the UN humanitarian effort.

That requires opening all crossings and ensuring that aid agencies and international NGOs can operate without obstruction.

We must help those in desperate need where they are throughout Gaza. Humanitarian relief and reconstruction must take place across all parts of the Gaza Strip and in a manner that prevents further displacement.

We repeat our call for the urgent return of the remaining deceased hostages.

The transitional arrangements that we embark upon today must be implemented in accordance with international law, and respecting Palestinian sovereignty and self-determination.

This should strengthen the unity of Gaza and the West Bank, and empower Palestinian institutions to enable a reformed Palestinian Authority to resume governance in Gaza.

We also look forward to the urgent formation of a Palestinian Committee alongside the Board of Peace, as part of the transitional arrangements.

The UK remains deeply concerned that deteriorating economic conditions in the West Bank, alongside increasing settler violence, could undermine progress in Gaza.

The UK will continue to work with the US and all our partners to implement this resolution and to map a credible pathway to a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike, based on a two-state solution.