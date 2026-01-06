The United Kingdom wants to see a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela.

The Venezuelan people have suffered for years.

This Council now meets at a pivotal moment for Venezuela’s future.

Maduro’s actions created extreme levels of poverty, violent repression, and failing basic services.

His regime’s rule precipitated a displacement crisis affecting the whole region.

The United Kingdom has long been clear that Maduro’s claim to power was fraudulent.

To date, Venezuela’s National Electoral Council has failed to publish the full results of the July 2024 Presidential elections.

Independent domestic and international reports also observed significant irregularities and a lack of transparency.

President, the United Kingdom wants to see a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people.

They deserve a government which reflects their vote at the ballot box, and delivers a more stable, prosperous future for all Venezuelans.

Finally, President, the United Kingdom reaffirms its commitment to international law and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

These foundations are essential for maintaining global peace, security, and the rule of law.