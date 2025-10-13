The United Kingdom will not waver in its defence of human rights: UK Statement at the UN Third Committee

Statement given recently (09 October 2025) by Eleanor Sanders, Ambassador for Human Rights and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations at the General Debate of the UN Third Committee.

This year, as we mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, we reflect on the enduring relevance of the UN Charter and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to its three founding pillars: peace and security, human rights, and development.

The United Kingdom has always been a strong and principled supporter of the UN Human Rights System, which is critical to protecting and realising the human rights and freedoms of people all over the world.

That is why we are seeking election to the Human Rights Council for the 2026–28 term, with the vote taking place next week. We champion equal and inalienable rights for all, and if elected, we will focus on practical action to realise our shared human rights commitments.

By protecting and promoting human rights, we help build stable, resilient, and inclusive societies that are the foundation for peace and cooperation.

Today, the international human rights landscape faces profound and growing challenges.

Ongoing conflict, the misuse of technology, persistent inequality, attacks on the rights of women and girls, climate risks, and unchecked abuse of power remain major concerns. As we confront these challenges, it is essential that our solutions place human rights and the rule of law at their heart.

They are essential tools not afterthoughts or words on a page.

This is no more vital than in Gaza, where we need an end to fighting, the release of all hostages, the restoration of aid and a lasting framework for peace.

The man-made famine in Gaza is abhorrent.

We urge Israel to ensure the protection of civilians and allow the free passage of humanitarian relief in line with its obligations under international humanitarian law.

Diplomacy, not violence, is the way to achieve peace, stability and security across the region.

In Ukraine, Russia continues to disregard the UN Charter through its illegal invasion. Across Ukraine and its temporarily occupied territories, civilians face violations and abuses of their right to life, liberty and security.

The UN plays a crucial role in independently monitoring and documenting human rights abuses and violations.

The most recent Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine Report concluded that Russia is committing violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine, many of which amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Civilians are killed in their homes; children have been deported, indoctrinated and militarised; prisoners of war suffer widespread and systematic torture.

Russia must be held to account for its despicable actions.

We must do more to minimise suffering and prevent lives being shattered by violence and fear.

In Myanmar, we condemn all human rights violations, especially by the Myanmar military, including airstrikes on civilian infrastructure - including schools, hospitals and places of worship - are unacceptable.

We have provided £900,000 in support to the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar and established the Myanmar Witness Programme to collect evidence of human rights violations, including identity-based violence.

Civil society play a critical role in helping to deliver our collective commitments to human rights for all, advancing accountable systems, empowering communities and holding states to account.

In Syria, we welcome the progress made towards an inclusive political transition that prioritises a vibrant civil society. It is essential that reforms focus on social cohesion and an improved response to sectarian violence.

Outside of conflict too, human rights are under threat.

In 2023, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urged China to review its national security and counter-terrorism laws in Xinjiang and strengthen protections for minorities.

Yet credible evidence of ongoing violations continues to emerge, including in the OHCHR’s 2024 update and statements by UN Special Rapporteurs on Tibet.

We urge China to respond constructively to these findings and engage meaningfully with UN mechanisms.

We remain concerned about the national security legislation in Hong Kong, which has seen opposition stifled and dissent criminalised. The UK has called for this law to be repealed and for an end to the prosecution of all individuals charged under it, including UK and dual nationals.

In Iran, over 1000 people were executed in the first nine months of 2025. We are witnessing sustained and widespread human rights violations by the Iranian authorities.

On the week marking the World Day Against the Death Penalty, we repeat our calls on Iran to establish an immediate moratorium on executions.

As we celebrate 30 years since the landmark Beijing Platform for Action, we continue to defend and champion the rights of women and girls globally.

This includes continuing our efforts to tackle all forms of violence against women and girls, and to promote comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights, which are fundamental to gender equality and global health.

It means championing gender equality through the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, including women’s economic empowerment and the rights of women and girls in situations of conflict and humanitarian crises.

And as women and girls continue to be disproportionality impacted by climate change, it is vital that we mainstream their needs in response to the climate crisis and recognise them as critical leaders and agents of change.

In Afghanistan, we condemn the appalling erosion of human rights, particularly for women and girls.

The exclusion of women from all aspects of public life is a tragic setback for Afghanistan and its people.

We are deeply concerned by the Taliban’s ban on women accessing medical education and training in Afghanistan, including preventing women from becoming midwives and nurses.

We urge Taliban leaders to reverse their restrictions.

For human rights to be universal, they need to apply equally to all people, including those with different sexual orientations and gender identities.

The UK is unwavering in its commitment to the protection and promotion of human rights for all, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other LGBT+ individuals. We are deeply concerned by the continued criminalisation, discrimination, and violence faced by LGBT+ communities in many parts of the world.

Everyone, everywhere, should have dignity and respect. No one should face violence, persecution, or exclusion because of who they are, or who they love, or how they express themselves.

As we look to the future, it is also essential that our commitment to human rights keeps pace with the rapid evolution of technology.

Emerging technologies, including AI, offer opportunities to enhance the enjoyment of human rights, but also pose new risks, which we must safeguard against.

That is why we are focused on maximising those benefits while working internationally to ensure that technology is developed to be safe, secure, and responsible.

The United Kingdom will not waver in its defence of human rights. We stand with all those whose voices are silenced, whose identities are criminalised, and whose dignity is denied. We remain a committed partner to the UN and its institutions to make this not an aspiration but a lived reality.