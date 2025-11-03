techUK
|Printable version
The United Kingdom-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: What’s in it for tech?
On October 29, the United Kingdom and Vietnam agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), strengthening cooperation between the two countries within six key pillars, including:
- Politics, Diplomacy, Defence and Security
- Economic, Trade, Investment and Finance Cooperation
- Science, Technology, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Health
- Environment, Energy and Green Transition
- Education, Culture, Sports, Tourism, People-to-People Exchanges, Equal Rights and Other Fields
- Regional and International Issues
This follows the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), signed in 2020 as an EU ‘rollover’, and the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in 2024. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to effectively review and implement both agreements.
Tech and Trade:
Both governments committed to the expanded Memorandum of Understanding on Science, Technology, and Innovation Cooperation, focusing on healthcare, greentech, and transformative technologies. Future joint projects between universities, research institutes, government agencies, and businesses will aim to accelerate R&D and commercialisation of technology.
Both sides emphasised facilitating further market access through protecting intellectual property rights, supporting digital trade, removing trade barriers, and supporting businesses to build robust supply chains using advanced technologies under the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and CPTPP. Both governments committed to maintaining constructive dialogue though the Vietnam–UK Joint Economic and Trade Cooperation Committee (JETCO), through addressing trade barriers and routes to expand economic and investment opportunities on an annual basis.
Commitments to improve access to quality healthcare services include collaborating on digital health, exchanging experts, and joint projects to address health security, clinical services, medical technology, and pharmaceuticals.
As well as further announcement of more academic exchanges and joint programmes in AI, semiconductors, biotechnology, and aerospace.
Environment:
Both nations pledged to create a new UK-Vietnam Clean Energy Partnership, aimed at supporting the initiatives under the JETP Framework, alongside UK business investment in clean energy, and technical cooperation across renewables, power grid infrastructure upgrades and coal phase-out initiatives.
Defence and Cyber Security:
Both sides pledged deeper information sharing and training related to cybersecurity, information security, and combating new and non-traditional threats. Both countries agreed to cooperate on best practice exchange and further coordinate on the United Nations Convention on Cybercrime to boost digital trust and resilience.
You can read the full Comprehensive Strategic Partnership here.
Get involved and learn more:
Get involved in techUK’s UK-APAC Tech Forum, which provides engagement opportunities with key stakeholders in government and business to drive new digital economy partnerships and expand commercial networks across the APAC region.
Join us on 12 November 2025 for this year’s UK-APAC Tech Forum, where we will provides insight on the regional tech and trade environment in the Asia Pacific, as well as practical advice on how to export and expand into the region.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/the-united-kingdom-vietnam-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-what-s-in-it-for-tech.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK’s Autumn 2025 Budget submission03/11/2025 13:30:00
techUK recently (31 October 2025) published its submission to HM Treasury for the Autumn 2025 Budget.
Technology and private sector innovation must be at the heart of rail reform03/11/2025 09:20:00
techUK has submitted a policy paper to Government ahead of the Railways Bill being published.
The UK’s net zero direction is firmly digital31/10/2025 10:25:00
techUK takes an early look at the Government’s plan for delivering on the UK’s Carbon Budget.
Regional perspectives on local net zero – unlocking the power of place through digital solutions and innovation28/10/2025 11:25:00
In October techUK brought together public sector leaders, technology providers and regional stakeholders from across the West Midlands to explore how digital technologies can accelerate local net zero delivery.
VAWG and RASSO impact day 202527/10/2025 16:05:00
Following our recent engagement with the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) on tackling VAWG and the recently established partnership, The Justice and Emergency Services team is pleased to be hosting our 2025 VAWG and RASSO impact day.
techUK position statement on the UK life sciences sector27/10/2025 11:20:00
As the UK’s trade association for the technology sector, with a strong and diverse health and life sciences membership, techUK reaffirms our full support for the Government’s ambition to become world-leading in life sciences, and for the vision set out in the Life Sciences Sector Plan.
Net Zero Business Census: The UK tech sector is leading on net zero, but more support needed to help SMEs keep pace24/10/2025 11:25:00
The 2025 UK Net Zero Business Census delivered by Planet Mark in partnership with the UK Business Climate Hub and Sage provides the most comprehensive picture yet of UK businesses’ progress towards a net zero future.
Women and Equalities Committee call for the government to back female entrepreneurs at the Autumn Budget23/10/2025 13:10:00
The Women and Equalities Committee have published their report in response the enquiry exploring female entrepreneurship in the UK.