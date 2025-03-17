The US and Iran are on the road to escalation. Europe can and should create an off-ramp

EXPERT COMMENT

The E3 and Tehran have no better option than re-engaging. Failing to do so risks movement towards a weaponized nuclear programme, military escalation, or both.

2025 is the year the Iran nuclear agreement known as the JCPOA, signed in 2015, is set to formally expire. The deal has been on life support since the US withdrew in 2018 under the first Trump administration. Efforts at reviving it, or reaching a longer and stronger agreement, have failed amid a trust deficit, US ‘maximum pressure’ policy, and geopolitical and regional crises – particularly the Gaza war.

When the JCPOA expires, so too will the few remaining enforcement tools that allow some pressure to be exerted on Tehran – including snapback sanctions, which can be invoked by any party at the United National Security Council (UNSC).

