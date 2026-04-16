RUSI
|Printable version
The ‘US blockade’ of Iran: How It Might Function (Or Not!)
A blockade striking Iran’s Economy will provide direct leverage in negotiations, but that it provokes questions that are going unanswered should impel caution.
On 12 April, President Donald Trump declared that the US would blockade the Strait of Hormuz. This was in response to the collapse of diplomatic talks in Islamabad, themselves precipitated by a two-week ceasefire agreement in the ongoing hostilities between the US and Israel, and Iran. Later that day, US Central Command then clarified the Trump’s announcement in their formal declaration of a blockade of ‘all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports’ but stressed that Freedom of Navigation would not be impeded ‘for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.’
A Strategic Shift
Such a move represents a shift in strategy from the US with regard to its conflict with Iran. There is no doubt that the might of the US Armed Forces has been brought to bear with devastating effect against large parts of Iran’s military, political and industrial infrastructure. Militarily it has been a largely one-sided fight and although Iran has landed a number of blows, these are nothing compared to the pummelling that it has received from the US and Israel.
Nonetheless, the Iranians have long prepared for such an eventuality and have not sought to go toe-to-toe with the US on the seas or in the air. They have dispersed, hidden and dug-in much of their capability to make it both hard to find and hard to strike. It is not known how much remains, but no one thinks that the Iranian ability to make mischief in the region has been eliminated.
This has enabled Iran’s continued ability to strike a range of targets in the Gulf region with drones and ballistic missiles, the targets of which have included US bases as well as the economic interests of their neighbours. The aim, whilst seeking to denude what they can of the US capability, is to apply diplomatic and economic pressure both directly and indirectly to the US to bring an end to hostilities.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/us-blockade-iran-how-it-might-function-or-not
Latest News from
RUSI
Stolen Species, Missed Opportunities: Wildlife Laundering in Latin America15/04/2026 10:15:00
The laundering of illegally sourced endemic species undermines conservation efforts. National governments must switch the incentives to ensure sustainable trade benefits are captured locally.
The West’s Ukraine Sanctions Strategy has Lost its Way13/04/2026 16:05:00
World events and the oil price are likely to determine the future sanctions strategy of Ukraine’s allies. It is time to finally focus on crypto.
The UK’s Chagos Islands ‘Deal’: Where are We Now?13/04/2026 14:20:00
The next three weeks could change western security and the geo-political world forever if the Chagos ‘deal’ passes through UK Parliament.
Europe’s AML Package: A Strong Framework at the Wrong Time?10/04/2026 16:05:00
The EU’s new super-supervisor is coming to life, but will it enable or restrict the future of the EU’s financial services industry?
How North Korea is Modernising its Defence10/04/2026 13:05:00
Stirred on by engagement in the War in Ukraine – and buoyed by resources through reciprocal arrangements with Russia – North Korea is seeing rapid development in modernising its military.
NATO’s Rutte is Doing a Tough Job. Europeans Should Help09/04/2026 11:05:00
Mark Rutte has come under attack for demeaning NATO, going beyond his remit and being ultimately ineffectual. Rutte is actually doing his job. And as he meets Trump this week, European allies could do more to help.
Corporations Must Re-learn How to be Geopolitical Actors08/04/2026 14:05:00
A generation of executives, ascendent post-Cold War, lack an institutional memory of intensifying divergence between the world’s largest economies. History offers a roadmap.
UK PONI Annual Conference 2026: Call for Presentations02/04/2026 16:05:00
We are now accepting proposals for presentations at the 2026 Annual Conference which will be held in person at RUSI’s headquarters in London on 15 September.