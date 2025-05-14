Chatham House
The US–China AI race is forcing countries to reconsider who owns their digital infrastructure
Presented with a binary choice between US and Chinese technology, middle powers must balance realism and ambition in maintaining sovereignty over their technology.
The race for AI dominance is gathering speed. Recent moves by Washington and large US tech companies reflect an attempt to compel other countries into making a binary choice: will their AI technology be delivered by America – or by China?
This zero-sum approach was captured by Microsoft President Brad Smith at a senate hearing on AI last week: ‘The number-one factor that will define whether the US or China wins this race is whose technology is most broadly adopted in the rest of the world.’
Wary of the challenge from Beijing, the US has recently made several moves to strengthen the appeal of its AI offering, including a charm offensive in Europe. Relations had reached a nadir in February, when US Vice-President JD Vance accused the EU of regulatory overreach and an undemocratic hostility to freedom of expression in his Munich speech.

Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/05/us-china-ai-race-forcing-countries-reconsider-who-owns-their-digital-infrastructure
