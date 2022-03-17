POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
|Printable version
The Use of Biological Methods in Asylum Age Assessments
An overview of current age assessment processes used in the UK asylum system and an examination of new proposals to use biological methods to distinguish children from adults.
Documents to download
-
The Use of Biological Methods in Asylum Age Assessments (445 KB , PDF)
Download full reportDownload ‘The Use of Biological Methods in Asylum Age Assessments’ report (445 KB , PDF)
The Nationality and Borders Bill (2021-22) sets out reforms to immigration and asylum policy. It would allow new approaches to the process of assessing the age of asylum seekers. This briefing is an overview of current age assessment processes used in the UK and internationally. It outlines some biological methods that could be considered to inform age assessments under the new legislation and provides an overview of the evidence on their validity and limitations. It also considers the wider ethical issues arising from their use and other stakeholder perspectives.
Age assessments are used in the asylum system to determine whether an asylum seeker is under 18 years old. They are needed where an individual’s age is unknown or disputed, and where there is little or no supporting evidence. Common approaches using such methods elsewhere in Europe include analysis of the skeleton or teeth (or both). However these techniques have limitations, and their use in this context is widely criticised by a range of stakeholders.
Key points in this briefing
- Age assessments are carried out when an individual’s age is unknown or disputed. One of their uses is to distinguish children from adults in the asylum system.
- In the absence of documentary evidence, current policy determines an individual’s age by an initial visual assessment of physical appearance. Where doubt remains, age is assessed by examining social and biographical data.
- New legislation allowing for unspecified “scientific methods” in age assessments is intended to minimise subjectivity.
- Biological methods to estimate age are used in asylum policy and processing in other countries. Common techniques involve examining the skeleton and teeth, with but these can be imprecise, with wide margins of error.
- Many stakeholders believe that these methods should not be relied upon or replace holistic assessments that draw on a wide range of relevant data.
Acknowledgements
POSTnotes are based on literature reviews and interviews with a range of stakeholders and are externally peer reviewed. POST would like to thank interviewees and peer reviewers for kindly giving up their time during the preparation of this briefing, including:
- Members of the POST Board*
- Sarah Atkins, University of Portsmouth*
- British Dental Association*
- Professor Noel Cameron, University of Loughborough*
- Professor Tim Cole, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health*
- Coram Children’s Legal Centre
- Dr Roxanna Dehaghani, University of Cardiff
- Judith Dennis, Refugee Council*
- Kamena Dorling, Helen Bamber Foundation*
- Luke Geoghegan, British Association of Social Workers*
- Ben Greening, Migration Watch UK*
- Home Office*
- Dr David Horton, British Society of Paediatric Radiology*
- Dr Ching-Yu Huang, University of Keele*
- Dr Riccardo Marioni, University of Edinburgh*
- Professor Graham Roberts, King’s College London
- Jo Schofield, Immigration Social Work Services*
- Professor Helen Stalford, University of Liverpool*
- Professor Denise Syndercombe Court, King’s College London
- Dr Sarah Watkins, University of Bristol*
*denotes people and organisations who acted as external reviewers of the briefing.
Documents to download
-
The Use of Biological Methods in Asylum Age Assessments (445 KB , PDF)
Download full reportDownload ‘The Use of Biological Methods in Asylum Age Assessments’ report (445 KB , PDF)
Related Links
- Nationality and Borders Bill
- Asylum Statistics – House of Commons Library
- Asylum Publications – House of Commons Library
- Nationality & Border Bill – House of Lords Library briefing
Original article link: https://post.parliament.uk/research-briefings/post-pn-0666/
|Academic Fellowships
|Upcoming work
|POST Publications
|
Latest News from
POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
International shipping and emissions03/02/2022 13:38:00
International shipping is widely regarded as a ‘difficult-to-decarbonise’ sector.
Sharing public sector data28/01/2022 14:38:00
Sharing public sector data can improve public services, facilitate research and innovation, and inform policymaking.
Genome edited food crops27/01/2022 13:43:00
Genome editing creates the possibility of making more precise alterations in the DNA of food crop plants than existing approaches. This POSTnote: describes genome editing technology; identifies which food crops are currently undergoing editing and why; describes the regulation and registration of genome-edited food crops; discusses issues around trade; and describes stakeholder views about the technology.
Restoring agricultural soils21/01/2022 15:33:00
Changes to the management of agricultural soil could contribute to improving the ability of soils to produce crops, as well as to wider benefits including mitigating future climate change.
Reducing agricultural pressures on freshwater ecosystems20/01/2022 14:38:00
Freshwater ecosystems in the UK face a myriad of pressures, with agricultural activities a leading source of impacts. Defra’s Agricultural Transition Plan proposes a “systems” approach to mitigate environmental pressures. This POSTnote first describes the components of UK freshwater catchments, then summarises opportunities for developing a more integrated approach to addressing the pressures that agricultural practices place on freshwaters.
Preventing emerging zoonoses07/01/2022 12:20:00
Zoonoses are diseases that can be transmitted between animals and humans.
Advances in vaccine technologies30/09/2021 14:38:00
This POSTnote provides an overview of vaccine development and technologies. It also covers opportunities and challenges to vaccine discovery and manufacture, as well as policy approaches to stimulate vaccine research and development (R&D) in the UK.
Smart Cities24/09/2021 16:10:00
"Smart cities" describes places that incorporate a range of technologies (especially those that collect and use data) to address economic, social, and environmental challenges. Projects usually take place in urban areas, but are also deployed in rural settings. This POSTnote looks at smart city innovation in the UK and the technologies involved. It considers the factors driving the adoption of smart city technologies, and the potential benefits, barriers and risks associated with their implementation.