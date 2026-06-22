The US–Iran memorandum of understanding nods to international law. Can that be taken seriously?

EXPERT COMMENT

The memorandum restores the prohibition on the use of force, seeks a binding resolution at the UN to endorse a ‘final deal,’ and relies on multilateral institutions to implement it. But are the US and Iran really returning to compliance with international law?

Making peace is more difficult than starting wars. President Donald Trump has found this to be painfully true over the past months.

Now that a ceasefire arrangement, or memorandum of understanding (MoU), has been made public, it is possible to measure what has been agreed against the standards of international law and practice.

The 14-point document accommodates virtually the full catalogue of Iranian demands, which would have seemed entirely unrealistic when made during the active conflict. The US is losing its key pressure points, whether economic or military. And Iran’s nuclear obligations are yet to be determined. Other war aims, like stopping Iranian support for proxy forces, do not feature in the instrument.

But is this a legally binding agreement at all? An MoU can be a political or a legal undertaking. But a formal treaty would require advice and consent from the US Senate. In its opening sentence, the MoU confirms that the US and Iran ‘have jointly agreed,’ which might suggest an informal legal agreement – one which rests on ‘good faith’. This is probably as far as the sides could go to avoid giving the impression of a formal treaty, while indicating their intention to comply.

The sides commit to negotiating a ‘final deal’ – not exactly a technical legal term for a comprehensive peace settlement – within a maximum of 60 days. The ‘final deal’ is to be endorsed by a ‘binding’ resolution of the UN Security Council. This would compensate for the ambiguous legal nature of any final settlement by confirming that its legally binding character will ultimately emanate from the UN Charter.

But the Trump administration and Iran have shown contempt for the UN Charter: The US attacked Iran without permissible cause and assassinated much of its leadership; Iran attacked its neighbours – non belligerents – and closed the Strait of Hormuz. It has also massacred thousands of its own citizens. How seriously can an agreement between such parties be taken? And what does the MoU tell us about the state of international law?

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