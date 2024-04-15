Chatham House
|Printable version
The US-Japan meeting reveals the conviction of both nations to counter China
EXPERT COMMENT
Prime Minister Kishida’s state visit to Washington focused on security, but that alone will not be enough to influence the Indo-Pacific and beyond.
The meeting of President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida reflects the sheer determination of the Biden administration to maintain its strategic focus on the Indo-Pacific and on countering China’s rise. It signals the clear ambition by these two Pacific powers to upgrade their security and defence cooperation as a counterweight to a rising and assertive China.
Coming on the heels of Israel’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria, and the killing of World Central Kitchen humanitarian workers in Gaza in Israeli strikes, it is also a reminder that Washington faces ongoing hurdles in the effort to deliver on its strategic priorities. Brokering a deal that can bring stability to the Middle East is essential if the US wants to sharpen its focus in Asia.
Efforts to press Congress to pass support for Ukraine have also accelerated. When it comes to the US’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific, the future of Europe’s security may appear to be a distraction, but it is also a reminder of the catastrophic consequences of failed deterrence.
In this context, Kishida’s state visit is a further sign that the US has not lost sight of its strategic focus on the Indo-Pacific. That policy is also being shored up with personnel, as demonstrated by the recent appointment of long-time senior expert on China and architect of President Obama’s pivot to Asia, Kurt Campbell, as Deputy Secretary of State.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/04/us-japan-meeting-reveals-conviction-both-nations-counter-china
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The strike on Iran’s consulate in Syria could be the spark that ignites the Middle East15/04/2024 16:10:00
Israel’s attack signalled a shift in its strategy towards Iran. Tehran’s response and the US promise of ‘ironclad’ support for Israel risks escalation of this transnational conflict.
Iran’s desire to retaliate after Israel’s Damascus strike is balanced with its need to avoid a wider conflict15/04/2024 14:20:00
Tehran’s dilemma is finding a response that maintains its position in the ‘axis of resistance’ but does not precipitate an escalation which it would likely lose.
India’s geopolitical heft will trump concerns over the state of democracy as it goes to the polls12/04/2024 13:10:00
As Modi heads towards a third term, concerns about India’s imperfect democracy will matter less to the West than its potential as a bulwark against China.
Russia’s veto on UN sanctions monitoring will further embolden North Korea09/04/2024 13:20:00
With a UN Security Council increasingly stymied by great power politics, the US and its regional allies must lead efforts to constrain an increasingly dangerous North Korea.
Is China eyeing a second military base in Africa as the US struggles to maintain one in Niger?27/03/2024 09:20:00
China’s long-term strategy around bases in Africa is unclear, but countries hosting them must also make political calculations.
Making sanctions work as foreign policy tool26/03/2024 14:33:00
The UK’s new strategy highlights how clarity of purpose, careful calibration and flexibility can help ensure sanctions regimes are effective.
Has David Cameron’s return revitalised UK policy in the Middle East?26/03/2024 12:20:00
Having a foreign secretary with status that is largely free of domestic political concerns matters, but a lack of strategy matters more.
Britain must rearm to strengthen NATO and meet threats beyond Russia and terrorism26/03/2024 11:33:00
As NATO celebrates its 75th anniversary, the UK must overcome its capability gaps to boost the alliance’s deterrence power and account for threats like China.