Welsh Government
|Printable version
The Welsh Government-supported drop in centre ‘transforming lives’
Climate Change Minister Julie James has spoken about meeting people on ‘journeys of hope’ at a new drop-in centre in Neath.
The Minister was speaking after a visit to The Salvation Army’s Fresh Expression and Core Recovery Plant in Neath town centre.
The centre officially opened in November 2021 and now provides drop-in services for people in need.
These services come from multi-agency support and include housing advice, counselling services, assistance with benefits and medical care.
The centre also provides opportunities for clients to engage in activities that help build their confidence and ability to move into independent living.
Climate Change Minister Julie James yesterday said:
It’s been really lovely to visit the Haven today so see all of the services that can be provided to people here in Neath.
It was great to meet so many service users and hear about their journeys.
They have gone from people who found themselves without a home to people who now have accommodation and access to all the services required to keep things that way.
The Haven provides all the services you can think of to help people with that journey and we are very pleased that the Welsh Government, working with the local authority, is able to support projects like this across Wales.
The Welsh Government supports the Haven through its Housing Support Grant to the local authority, which funds a full-time post at the Haven.
The post holder works with Agored to develop and deliver training courses including cookery, budgeting and managing stress.
The courses assist people gain greater confidence and independence.
Between November 2021 and December 2022, the Haven delivered and awarded certificates for 42 Agored Cymru accredited courses and more than 50 Learn Direct courses.
Haven Learner Shaun Hughes yesterday said:
The Haven is a safe and welcoming environment.The courses have helped me gain a better understanding of myself and I have gained a lot of confidence in many aspects of my life cooking, managing stress and knowing that its OK to ask for help.
Haven Learner Courtney Williams added:
The Haven has helped me a lot with managing my stress and many more things, the courses are so helpful towards daily life. The staff there are so welcoming and genuinely amazing people who bring a nice warm relaxing environment to be in, the courses continue to help me loads and I look forward to every week at The Haven.
The Salvation Army’s Major Neil Duquemin yesterday said:
From its inception during the worst Covid months in 2020 – when so many people struggled to access the help they needed – to the flourishing drop-in service that it is today, It was a pleasure to be able to show the Minister how The Salvation Army and our partners are transforming the lives of many of Neath’s most vulnerable people.
The Salvation Army has a rich history of opening its doors throughout Wales, offering support and advice to the people most in need. The extra funding we receive for projects like The Haven enables us to bring in the specialist staff and structure to deliver the best outcomes for our clients and for the whole community. This place is literally helping to save lives.
Councillor Alun Llewelyn, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing & Community Safety added:
The Haven drop-in centre provides a vital service to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.
With the help of multi-agency services and dedicated professionals, those in need are able to access a range of support services in a safe and welcoming environment.
The council is proud to support this initiative and to see the positive impact it has on the lives of those who access its services.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-supported-drop-centre-transforming-lives
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Universal Primary Free School Meals moves on to its second course10/05/2023 13:25:00
£70 million in funding will support the next stage in the expansion of free school meals in all primary schools in Wales, the Minister for Education has announced today.
Children and young people lead radical reform of care services in Wales10/05/2023 12:25:00
A declaration committing to the radical reform of care services for children and young people has been signed by the First Minister Mark Drakeford today.
We all have a role to play in protecting our plants and trees – Rural Affairs Minister09/05/2023 14:05:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths is reminding people what they can do to protect plants and trees in Wales from pests and diseases during National Plant Health Week.
Welsh Government invests £1.7 million to transform museums and libraries in Wales05/05/2023 14:05:00
Some of Wales’ most treasured museums and libraries are set to be transformed thanks to £1.7 million funding from the Welsh Government, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden has announced.
New plan to help protect Wales from cyber-attacks and grow cyber sector04/05/2023 09:25:00
Helping to protect Wales from cyber-attacks, creating new jobs with a pipeline of future talent for the UK’s fast-growing cyber ecosystem is at the heart of a new Cyber Action Plan for Wales which was launched yesterday by Economy Minister Vaughan Gething.
New President of Welsh Tribunals sworn in03/05/2023 16:25:00
Sir Gary Hickinbottom has been sworn in as President of Welsh Tribunals at a ceremony in Cardiff Crown Court yesterday.
Council tax reform “to deliver fairer system”03/05/2023 15:25:00
A package of reforms to council tax will address unfairness in the current system, the Welsh Government’s Minister for Finance and Local Government has said.
Welsh Government shines light on next steps for transforming town centres03/05/2023 14:25:00
Julie James, Minister for Climate Change in the Welsh Government, has visited Neath to see how regeneration can help support town centres to thrive.
Welsh Government unveils plan to support transforming the manufacturing sector and embrace the fourth industrial revolution03/05/2023 13:25:00
A Welsh Government plan to support Wales’ manufacturing sector through a ‘perfect storm’ caused by a turbulent global economy and ensuring it is ready to embrace the fourth industrial revolution, was being unveiled yesterday by Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething.