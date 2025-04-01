Welsh Government
|Printable version
The Welsh Revenue Authority unveils new corporate plan
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (01 April) published its Corporate Plan 2025 to 2028, having raised more than £2 billion to support public services in Wales since it became fully operational in 2018.
The WRA currently manages Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT). The Welsh Government reinvests the vital revenue raised from these taxes in public services, like schools and the NHS, in communities across Wales.
The new corporate plan sets out how the WRA will see its responsibilities expanded to deliver more for Wales. The WRA will be responsible for implementing the service for the Visitor Accommodation (Register and Levy) Etc. (Wales) Bill, providing legislation is passed in the summer (2025).
The organisation is continuing to build capabilities in digital, data and technology to deliver a new service for accommodation providers to support the visitor levy and a national register for visitor accommodation in Wales.
The corporate plan, approved by the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, sets out a purpose statement, strategic objectives, and performance measures.
Dyfed Alsop, Chief Executive of the WRA, said:
Our new corporate plan builds on our operational experience and expertise in managing devolved taxes by using Our Approach – a Welsh way of doing tax. Starting from a position of trust, we support people to pay the right tax at the right time.
Looking ahead, we’ll use this approach in new areas of work. And we look forward to collaborating with new service users, stakeholders, and partners, to develop a simple and easy digital service that will provide benefits to Wales.
Mark Drakeford, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, said:
The WRA has now been successfully collecting and managing LTT and LDT for seven years. Its latest corporate plan sets out how the WRA will prepare to collect and manage the Visitor Levy, and develop a National Register of Visitor Accommodation, subject to the passage of the associated legislation through the Senedd.
It also sets out how the WRA will continue to provide the excellent service for which it is known across the two existing devolved taxes.
Ruth Glazzard, Chair of the WRA, said:
Our people and our partnerships are central to the way we’ve operated since our beginning. This corporate plan explains how we’re growing our capability and investing in our people to deliver for Wales, and to make us more sustainable as a Welsh public body.
We look forward to building on our existing partnerships and building new ones as we do more to support Welsh public services.
Read the WRA’s Corporate Plan 2025 to 2028.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-revenue-authority-unveils-new-corporate-plan-2025-2028
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New vision to reduce suicide deaths in Wales and improve support for people who self-harm01/04/2025 11:05:00
An ambitious new drive to create a more compassionate approach to understanding the causes of and responding to suicide and self-harm will help to save lives.
Welsh Government review highlights need for collective action to tackle water quality challenges01/04/2025 09:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday published the independently chaired review of the Water Resources (Control of Agricultural Pollution) (Wales) Regulations 2021, led by Dr Susannah Bolton, alongside its response committing to implement all recommendations in full.
New Legislation to Transform Local Bus travel31/03/2025 14:05:00
Proposals to transform the way local bus services are planned and delivered across Wales have been published today. (Monday 31 March). They will benefit passengers, communities and encourage more bus travel.
The scheme helping thousands of people to become homeowners in Wales31/03/2025 10:10:00
The Welsh Government’s Help to Buy Wales scheme is helping people who might otherwise not be able to afford a home to become homeowners.
New ratings system for care services launches in Wales31/03/2025 09:10:00
A new inspection ratings system for care services in Wales comes into force on 1 April to help ensure people receive the best possible care.
Best of Wales celebrated at National Tourism Summit and awards28/03/2025 15:05:00
Tourism and hospitality have been praised as the "lifeblood of the Welsh economy" that create jobs and drive growth.
Irish Sea resilience taskforce holds first meeting28/03/2025 14:05:00
The first meeting of the Irish Sea Resilience Taskforce took place in Anglesey yesterday, bringing together representatives from across Wales, Ireland and beyond to strengthen vital sea connections between the nations.
£10m boost for Welsh nature projects28/03/2025 13:05:00
Thirteen projects across Wales have secured more than £10m to protect nature across land and sea.
Ceredigion affordable housing project wins grant28/03/2025 12:05:00
A community in Ceredigion has benefited from £8,500 to develop housing in their local area.