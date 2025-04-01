The Welsh Revenue Authority unveils new corporate plan

The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (01 April) published its Corporate Plan 2025 to 2028, having raised more than £2 billion to support public services in Wales since it became fully operational in 2018.

The WRA currently manages Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT). The Welsh Government reinvests the vital revenue raised from these taxes in public services, like schools and the NHS, in communities across Wales.

The new corporate plan sets out how the WRA will see its responsibilities expanded to deliver more for Wales. The WRA will be responsible for implementing the service for the Visitor Accommodation (Register and Levy) Etc. (Wales) Bill, providing legislation is passed in the summer (2025).

The organisation is continuing to build capabilities in digital, data and technology to deliver a new service for accommodation providers to support the visitor levy and a national register for visitor accommodation in Wales.

The corporate plan, approved by the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, sets out a purpose statement, strategic objectives, and performance measures.

Dyfed Alsop, Chief Executive of the WRA, said:

Our new corporate plan builds on our operational experience and expertise in managing devolved taxes by using Our Approach – a Welsh way of doing tax. Starting from a position of trust, we support people to pay the right tax at the right time. Looking ahead, we’ll use this approach in new areas of work. And we look forward to collaborating with new service users, stakeholders, and partners, to develop a simple and easy digital service that will provide benefits to Wales.

Mark Drakeford, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, said:

The WRA has now been successfully collecting and managing LTT and LDT for seven years. Its latest corporate plan sets out how the WRA will prepare to collect and manage the Visitor Levy, and develop a National Register of Visitor Accommodation, subject to the passage of the associated legislation through the Senedd. It also sets out how the WRA will continue to provide the excellent service for which it is known across the two existing devolved taxes.

Ruth Glazzard, Chair of the WRA, said:

Our people and our partnerships are central to the way we’ve operated since our beginning. This corporate plan explains how we’re growing our capability and investing in our people to deliver for Wales, and to make us more sustainable as a Welsh public body. We look forward to building on our existing partnerships and building new ones as we do more to support Welsh public services.

Read the WRA’s Corporate Plan 2025 to 2028.