The Welsh Revenue Authority unveils new corporate plan

The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) yesterday (16 June) published its next Corporate Plan, having raised more than £1 billion to support public services in Wales in its first 4 years of operations.

The Corporate Plan 2022 to 2025 outlines the revenue authority’s plans for the next 3 years. This includes work managing 2 devolved taxes, Land Transaction Tax and Landfill Tax, and supporting the Welsh Government on future Welsh tax design.

The corporate plan, approved by the Minister for Finance and Local Government, sets out a purpose statement, strategic objectives and performance measures. It also covers the WRA’s two-way approach to managing tax, which is designed to help collect the right tax at the right time.

Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, yesterday said:

I welcome the publication of the WRA’s corporate plan. It sets out how the organisation will continue to play an important role in funding Welsh public services, and in supporting the delivery of our Programme for Government.

Kathryn Bishop, Chair of the WRA, yesterday said:

We’ve built sound foundations as a revenue authority by working with others, both internally and externally. In the future, we will continue to collaborate with others to help to improve public services, to raise revenue, and to play our part in delivering a fair tax system for Wales.

Dyfed Alsop, Chief Executive of the WRA, yesterday said:

We’re still a relatively new organisation and we’re still doing some things for the first time. But we now have experience of implementing and running revenue services. We’ll use this experience to continue to inspire our approach to tax - helping people to pay the right tax at the right time. We’ll also use our data and expertise to help support the Welsh Government on the development of future taxes for Wales.

Read the WRA’s Corporate Plan 2022 to 2025.