The West Country is now in prolonged dry weather

Change of status because of the environmental impact created by a lack of rainfall and high temperatures.

The change applies to Bristol, Somerset, Dorset and Wiltshire.

Neighbouring parts of Gloucestershire and Hampshire, which also fall within the Environment Agency’s Wessex operational area, are also in prolonged dry weather.

Environment Agency officers are expecting more environmental incidents this summer caused by low river flows, high water temperatures and fish struggling for oxygen as weeds and algal blooms thrive in these conditions.

Water levels at groundwater sites are now starting to become below normal or notably low while the forecast remains largely dry with a chance of showers later this month.

Matt Akers, environment planning & engagement manager at the Environment Agency, said:

There’s been a big difference in the environment in the past month. June had 132% of its typical rainfall. This month we’ve had less than 1% so far. We are seeing low river flows in places like the Hampshire Avon and water temperatures of 24C which is almost tropical. The Environment Agency is keeping a close eye on the situation and remains ready to respond to incidents created by these conditions.

Prolonged dry weather is in effect in Bristol, Somerset, Dorset, Wiltshire and parts of South Gloucestershire and Hampshire

The Environment Agency has been active responding to incidents of fish in distress, most recently helping move hundreds of fish in the River Tarrant in Dorset to a safer location. Weed cutting and vegetation removal is also planned.

Despite a wet start to 2026, March to May has seen the West Country get below-average amounts of rainfall. Above-average rain in June did not make up for that loss as 82% of it fell within the first ten days and not uniformly across the area.

The National Drought Group, which includes the Met Office, government, regulators, water companies, the National Farmers’ Union, Canal & River Trust, anglers, and conservation experts, are monitoring the situation.

Everybody has a part to play in using water wisely. We support this new campaign to help save water: Let’s Save Water. There are simple ways people can use less water, including shortening your shower, fixing home leaks, swapping the hosepipe for a bucket or watering can, using a washing up bowl and the eco mode on your appliances.

Background

For the Environment Agency’s Wessex operational area, the monthly rainfall figures and their long-term average for 2026 were:

January: 190mm (200%)

February: 144m (210%)

March: 34mm (54%)

April: 19mm (32%)

May: 38mm (64%)

June: 79mm (132%)

Read more about drought here: What is drought?

You can keep up to date with the latest situation with our Dry weather and drought in England: summary reports and how we manage drought in England.

See our press release: National Drought Group steps up response after third heatwave.