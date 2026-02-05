Chatham House
The world is far off meeting its growing water needs. Can the UN still lead the response?
EXPERT COMMENT
The 2026 UN Water Conference can still have a big impact this year – if it can discuss water action as critical to human wellbeing and economic activity and focus on pragmatic solutions.
Drastic changes to the hydrological cycle and longstanding water management problems continue to create havoc around the world this year. In January a UN report declared an era of global water bankruptcy. A prolonged drought has contributed to unprecedented water shortages in Iran. And in Mozambique, the worst floods in recent memory have created a humanitarian crisis, destroying crops, livelihoods and infrastructure and displacing 650,000 people.
The global economy’s thirst for water – the world’s most finite, but underpriced and undervalued resource – is growing, as water-intensive products cross borders in ever greater volumes. The water use associated with trade in food and agricultural products nearly trebled between 1986 and 2022.
Yet, as recent events demonstrate, this dependence is increasingly precarious. As more water bodies retreat and aquifers decline, the health and wellbeing of the global population will be impacted, while multiple economic sectors and supply chains run the risk of continuous disruption. At the same time, institutions like the UN, that have enabled some faltering progress on global environmental crises, are under strain.
In a febrile geopolitical environment, what value can a UN-led process provide? And can a global response adequately address a problem that is very distinctly local in impact?
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/02/world-far-meeting-its-growing-water-needs-can-un-still-lead-response
