The world will hold the RSF leadership accountable for the crimes committed by their forces: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Sudan.
The United Kingdom called for this meeting to be brought forward today, alongside Algeria, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Guyana and Denmark, because we are gravely concerned by the intensifying violence in El Fasher and its devastating consequences for the civilian population.
I will make three points.
First, we call on the Rapid Support Forces to adhere fully to their obligations under international law to protect civilians.
Reports of atrocities, including targeted killings, often on the basis of ethnicity, torture, and sexual and gender-based violence are horrifying.
As my Foreign Minister said yesterday, the world will hold the RSF leadership accountable for the crimes committed by their forces.
They must act now to stop this violence against innocent people.
Second, the RSF must cease all attacks on aid workers and civilian infrastructure.
As we’ve heard, aid workers continue to face attacks, with harrowing reports of executions at El Fasher’s Saudi Maternity Hospital and the killing of clearly identified Sudanese Red Crescent volunteers in North Kordofan.
If verified, such deliberate targeting of humanitarian personnel could constitute a grave violation of International Humanitarian Law.
We urge the parties to cooperate fully with the UN and other humanitarian actors, lift movement restrictions and provide security guarantees to allow unhindered access into and around El Fasher.
Civilians must be able to leave the city safely and access lifesaving aid without obstruction.
We also call on the Sudanese Armed Forces to ensure the Adré border crossing remains open, to allow civilians safe passage and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Finally, there is no military solution to this conflict. Continued fighting will only deepen the crisis and prolong suffering.
The RSF and SAF must halt the fighting, implement a humanitarian pause and return to the political process. We urge all Member States with influence over the parties to press for restraint and support efforts to bring them back to dialogue.
The United Kingdom continues to support efforts by regional and international partners, including the Quad, to secure a ceasefire and advance a credible path toward peace.
We urge all parties to engage constructively with these processes and prioritise the needs of the Sudanese people.
The Council needs to send a strong and unified message that reflects our shared concern and resolve.
And in this regard, I welcome agreement on the Council statement this morning.
The suffering across Sudan must end.
