Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
The year ahead for Jobs & Skills
My goal for Jobs & Skills is to be as ambitious for children as they are for themselves. That means taking a cradle-to-career approach to skills that includes a stronger focus on vocational options and better careers education.
Over the last year, the office delivered a huge amount to help children see the connection between the skills they are learning and the careers that they want to have in the future. You can read more about what we’ve done here, or read more about the exciting work we’ve done with child-focused resources such as ‘Where can I go with maths?’ and the Big Ask Maths Week Challenge.
Over this current year, I am very excited about the new ways we will deliver on children’s ambitions for the future, as laid out in my Business Plan for 2023-24.
My priorities for this year are:
- Advisory Boards: I look forward to working closely with my Care Experienced Advisory Board and Children’s Advisory Board on the ambitions of children for the future, and how to ensure they have the skills and support achieve them.
- Causes of poor employment outcomes: I want to explore those factors that lead to children to go on to have poor employment outcome as adults, and what we can do about them while they’re still children. A key focus of this work will be children in Alternative Provision and care experienced young people.
- Exploring different career pathways: I will talk directly to children about their experience of work experience, to encourage vocational routes into careers and to see the routes into green careers, and what is the experience of children working in ‘Saturday jobs’ while in education.
- STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths): I will continue my work to encourage children to value numeracy skills and to see how this can lead to STEM careers in the future. A key part of this work will be exploring the Prime Minister’s pledge for children to continue maths education to 18 years old.
I look forward to another exciting year of being ambitious for children.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/the-year-ahead-for-jobs-skills/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Letter to the Home Secretary on the Illegal Migration Bill13/04/2023 16:05:00
A letter from the Children’s Commissioner for England to the Home Secretary on the terms of the Illegal Migration Bill.
Illegal Migration Bill – Unaccompanied Children Seeking Asylum12/04/2023 09:20:00
Illegal Migration Bill – Unaccompanied Children Seeking Asylum.
Reflecting on the Family Review, and plans for the year ahead11/04/2023 15:20:00
Reflecting on the Family Review, and plans for the year ahead.
Children’s Commissioner and her Help at Hand team visit reception centre for unaccompanied children seeking asylum29/03/2023 15:25:00
Earlier this week, the Children’s Commissioner and her Help at Hand team visited a reception centre in Kent.
What does the Spring Budget mean for children & young people?20/03/2023 13:20:00
Last week, the Government set out spending measures in its spring Budget, which contained a number of commitments targeted specifically at children and young people.
Help at Hand’s recent visit to unaccompanied children seeking asylum in Home Office accommodation14/03/2023 09:20:00
Help at Hand is the Children’s Commissioner’s advice and representation service for children in care, children living away from home, children working with social services and care leavers (13 March 2023).
Students’ reflections from their trip to London13/03/2023 16:10:00
42 students from Magnificat MAC came to London on a study trip, organised by their schools.
Children’s Commissioner’s speech to the National Association of Virtual School Heads09/03/2023 13:25:00
Children’s Commissioner’s speech to the National Association of Virtual School Heads.
Children and RSHE06/03/2023 15:10:00
Children told me very clearly in The Big Ask, the largest-ever survey of children in England that I conducted in my first year as Children’s Commissioner, how important relationships, sex and health education (RSHE) and broader personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) education is to them.