The Yorkshire collaboration
CASE STUDY
In September 2020, Kirklees Council on behalf of a Yorkshire based collaboration issued a further competition via the YPO Framework 942 – lot 1 of the Managing Temporary and Permanent Recruitment for Local Authorities to appoint an MSP responsible for delivering and meeting temporary labour requirements.
Collaboration
The Council of the Borough of Kirklees acted as the lead authority in a collaborative procurement. The authorities included in the collaborative group are:
- Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council and its ALMO Berneslai Homes
- The Borough Council of Calderdale
- The Council of the Borough of Kirklees and its ALMO Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing
- The Council of the City of Wakefield
Challenge
Working against the backdrop of COVID-19, the new managed service would be the collaborations fourth generation contract and wanted to future solution offered to be an outcome focused model, moving from a neutral vendor solution. Key aspects of the future model included:
- A one stop shop for temporary staffing needs; with a focus on innovative solutions where challenges have been faced due to hard to fill roles
- Access to a robust supply chain with sufficient capacity and capability to fulfill all requirements
- Delivery of a proactive service, management information and performance measures
- Management and safety of temporary workers
- Easy to use technology solution
- Flexible service that can evolve over the contract term
- Social value commitments
Solution
During the pre-tender engagement and throughout the tender process, YPO provided visibility and support/advice to the collaboration to ensure they were able to procure a supplier who was going to deliver and exceed their expectations.
The further competition resulted in the collaboration securing a long-term relationship with Reed. Through the implementation of Reed’s Flexible Resource Marketplace model the collaboration have been able to implement an outcome focused model, with an account management team who proactively provide innovative solutions and access to an engaged and motivated supply chain.
YPO continue to support the collaboration through taking part in the regular service reviews and providing market intelligence and advice and support.
If you have any questions or would like to know more about our Managing Temporary and Permanent Recruitment framework, please get in touch with the team.
