National Audit Office Press Releases
|Printable version
There are both challenges and opportunities for government to secure more private investment for nature recovery
Government describes the UK as one of the most nature-depleted areas of the world and acknowledges that restoring nature is of critical importance to the country’s economic health and the well-being of citizens. It has committed to the UN’s “30 by 30” target – protecting 30% of land and sea for nature by 2030
- Nature plays a critical part in our national resilience and underpins much of our economy, but the UK is among the most nature depleted areas of the world
- Government’s plans for restoring nature depend on a significant increase in private investment
- How government engages the support of private enterprise to fill the investment gap remains a substantial challenge
Government describes the UK as one of the most nature-depleted areas of the world and acknowledges that restoring nature is of critical importance to the country’s economic health and the well-being of citizens. It has committed to the UN’s “30 by 30” target – protecting 30% of land and sea for nature by 2030.
Alongside public spending, government’s plans rely on private investment to fund projects needed to maintain and improve the natural environment. Government can play a role in this by creating the conditions that facilitate private investment.
According to new insight from the NAO, the public spending watchdog, there are challenges to attracting private funding and investment for nature, and opportunities to make further progress.
Defra has not attempted to estimate the current scale of private funding for nature recovery, but external research in 2025 estimated that private funding for nature and biodiversity-related projects in 2024-25 was £142 million,1 compared to public funding for such projects of £886 million in 2022-23.
People and private businesses provide money for nature for different reasons. Contributions can be charitable; there may be reputational benefits; or investors may expect direct financial returns in the future.
Stakeholders told us that stimulating a willingness to pay for nature’s benefits, including those which will be delivered in the future – either voluntarily or to meet regulatory requirements, such as Biodiversity Net Gain – is important to drive substantial private investment now.
The report highlights opportunities for Defra, the department overseeing this work, to make a clearer case for the commercial benefits of nature recovery, and to explore whether approaches used in other infrastructure sectors could help generate a greater willingness among private businesses to contribute.
Investors, both existing and potential, told the NAO that more detail and reassurance from government on future plans would help provide them with greater confidence to invest. They highlighted a need for better information on what schemes are available, the different ways they might invest, and an understanding of how they would be able to generate revenue in the future.
"The government is clear that investing in nature recovery can benefit the economy, our wellbeing and resilience to increasingly frequent extreme weather events.
"Our report sets out the challenges and opportunities for government as it creates the conditions to attract private investment to harness the potential of a restored natural environment.”
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO
Full publication : Private funding and investment for nature recovery
Notes for editors
- Blended finance for nature recovery – Leverhulme Centre for Nature Recovery
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/there-are-both-challenges-and-opportunities-for-government-to-secure-more-private-investment-for-nature-recovery/
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