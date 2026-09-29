There is no such thing as a typical woman in tech

Blog posted by: Nava Ramanan, 29 September 2026 – a great place to work, Our People, Our services, Technology Services, Women in Tech.

Across Justice Digital, Data and Technology (JDDS), we know that diverse teams build better services.

Our Technology Services colleagues play a vital role in delivering and supporting the technology that underpins justice services across the Ministry of Justice. From networks and cyber security to identity management and automation, our teams help keep critical services secure, resilient and available.

At the heart of that work are talented people from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences.

We are committed to creating an environment where everyone has the opportunity to learn, develop and thrive. For many women across Technology Services, that has meant building rewarding careers, taking on leadership roles and helping shape the future of technology across government.

To celebrate their stories, we spoke to four women from across Technology Services about their career journeys, what inspires them and the advice they would give to others considering a future in technology.

Bringing software thinking into network automation

A passion for software engineering set Aafreen Ansari on a career path that would eventually lead her into the world of network automation.

After studying Computer Science and completing a master's degree in Software Engineering, she spent many years working on software projects and doing something she genuinely loved: coding. When an opportunity arose to move into the Networks Team, she embraced the challenge, despite it taking her into an entirely new area of technology.

Rather than leaving her software background behind, she discovered it gave her a unique perspective. The engineering principles, problem-solving skills and mindset she had developed throughout her career became valuable assets in networks services.

Today, she helps shape the direction of network automation, developing engineering capability and exploring how automation, cloud technologies and emerging tools can transform the way network services are designed and delivered.

What she enjoys most is helping others succeed.

"The most rewarding part of my role is seeing transformation happen not just in the services we deliver, but in the confidence and ambition of the engineers around me."

Throughout her time in Technology Services, she has continued to learn, embrace new challenges and influence how technology evolves across the organisation.

Her advice? "Don't wait until you feel completely ready. Sometimes the next opportunity is what makes you ready."

Proving there is no single route into technology

Like many women working in Technology Services, Eleanor Thorne's route into the profession was anything but traditional.

After studying Sports Science and working as a personal trainer, she moved into sales and account management before joining a technology start-up. As the organisation adopted Agile ways of working, her role evolved into Product Ownership and ultimately led her into the world of technology delivery.

Today, as Interim Service Owner for Identity and Access Management, she helps ensure the right people have access to the right systems at the right time while balancing user needs, security requirements and organisational risk.

Her experience has taught her that many of the assumptions people make about careers in technology simply are not true.

"People often think technology is all about finding the right answer, but creativity and problem-solving are just as important."

She believes that skills gained in other professions can be incredibly valuable and encourages people not to rule themselves out because they don't have a traditional technology background.

"Control the controllables and accept that there are some things you just can't plan for."

From frontline justice services to technology leadership

Michelle Peachey began her Civil Service career as an usher in the Court Service before progressing through a variety of operational roles. A career in technology wasn't part of the original plan.

Those experiences gave her first-hand insight into the challenges faced across the justice system and the importance of delivering services that work for staff, the judiciary and the public.

Her move into technology came through the Digital Infrastructure Supplier Contract (DISC) programme. Although she had no formal technical background, she quickly realised that understanding the business, managing supplier relationships and ensuring commitments were delivered were all valuable skills.

Over time, she developed expertise in networks, service delivery and operational management, eventually progressing into senior leadership. Today, as Head of Network Operations, she is responsible for ensuring network services remain stable, secure and resilient.

Her career demonstrates that Technology Services values people with different experiences and provides opportunities to learn, grow and build new skills.

"Success isn't just about technology. It's about understanding people, processes and business needs so that solutions solve real problems."

Her advice to anyone considering a move into technology is simple:

"Never be afraid to fail at something new."

Building careers while protecting critical services

Chantelle MacRae's career journey has taken her through records management, secure operations, coding, digital forensics and cyber security leadership.

Starting her career in 2004, she embraced opportunities to learn and develop across a wide range of roles before discovering a passion for digital forensics. She progressed from Junior Digital Forensic Analyst to Senior Forensic Analyst and later moved into cyber security leadership positions across government.

Today, she leads teams within the Security Operations Centre that are responsible for detecting, investigating and responding to cyber threats that could affect critical public services.

Despite working in a highly technical area, Chantelle believes success depends on far more than technical expertise alone.

"Curiosity, communication and problem-solving are just as important as technical skills."

What motivates her most is supporting other people and helping them realise their potential.

"The most rewarding part of my role is helping people build confidence and achieve things they didn't think were possible."

For Chantelle, Technology Services continues to provide opportunities to learn, develop and support the next generation of talent.

"Don't be afraid to ask questions because nobody succeeds alone."

Creating opportunities for women in technology

The women featured here have followed very different paths into technology, but their stories share common themes: curiosity, resilience, continuous learning and a willingness to embrace new opportunities.

Their experiences reflect what we are striving to build across Technology Services and Justice Digital, Data and Technology (JDDS): an inclusive environment where people from all backgrounds can learn, develop and thrive.

Whether someone joins with years of technical expertise or experience from a completely different profession, we want people to feel supported to build new skills, grow their careers and realise their potential.

As we continue delivering technology that supports critical services across the justice system, attracting and developing diverse talent remains essential to our success.

Interested in joining us? Explore careers and current opportunities in JDDS via our recruitment site