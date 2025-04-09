Welsh Government
Think about the bus when visiting Eryri this Easter
Successful services carry record number of passengers last summer.
Bus services operating in the Eryri National Park carried a record number of passengers last summer, and are gearing up for another successful period as the Easter break approaches.
Transport for Wales working in partnership with Gwynedd Council and the Eryri National Park Authority have transformed the popular Eryri Sherpa bus network, which offers an integrated network of frequent and accessible bus services linking centres such as Bangor, Caernarfon and Porthmadog to key visitor attractions across the heart of the Eryri National Park benefiting local residents and visitors alike.
New and comfortable buses run on all routes throughout the day on key routes including Park and Ride sites at Llanberis and Nant Peris offering visitors a stress free, affordable and sustainable way of enjoying a visit to one of Wales most attractive areas.
As people think about walking in the hills and mountains over the Easter holidays and into the summer , the services on offer provide the option to reach locations without needing to use the car, removing the worry about parking in the more popular areas.
Transport for Wales has been working with the National Park and local authorities to provide a sustainable alternative to the car in the area to help alleviate parking problems.
In August last year over 72,000 people used the Sherpa’r Wyddfa service, an increase of over 7 per cent increase on August 2023. Passenger numbers on the Sherpa’r network have increased by 79 per cent compared with the pre-covid period.
Meanwhile the Traws Cymru T10 service which links Bangor – Bethesda – Betws y Coed – Corwen saw a rise of 86 per cent in passengers in August 2024 compared with August 2023, and saw an increase of 44 per cent in passenger numbers in 24/25 compared with the previous year overall.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates today jumped on both the services in the Betws y Coed area.
He said:
Eryri is a stunning place to live in, work and visit. It understandably attracts thousands of visitors who want to enjoy the amazing scenery and activities. It is a very special place and we must do all we can to ensure people have the option to visit in a sustainable and convenient way.
The success of the Sherpa’r Wyddfa and T10 services over last summer is great news. It shows that if a reliable alternative to the car is provided, then it can make a difference. I’m pleased to see the results of the work TfW have been undertaking with the national park and the local authorities to deliver these services.
If you are planning on visiting Eryri over Easter or later in the summer make the most of these excellent services which provide a stress-free way to enjoy the national park.
Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at TfW said:
We continue to invest in TrawsCymru and the most recent passenger numbers on the T10 is evidence of the impact of that investment. The T10 has developed over the past three years into a service that not only serves local communities but also helps in reducing congestion within Eryri National Park.
More people are now using this service as it offers passengers the opportunity to sit back, relax and take in the spectacular views of Eryri.
Angela Jones, Eryri National Park Head of Partnership said:
By reducing car miles in and around Eryri, these bus services play a vital role in protecting our environment while also supporting local towns and villages by bringing visitors directly to their doorstep.
Travelling by bus allows people to enjoy themselves in the stunning scenery of the National Park, offering a more relaxed and enjoyable experience compared to driving. We are delighted to see how these sustainable transport options are making a positive impact both for our communities and the natural beauty of Eryri.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/think-about-bus-when-visiting-eryri-easter
