THINK! partners with Heineken to promote drink driving awareness campaign ahead of Christmas

New THINK! campaign encourages drivers to opt for 0% drinks if driving at Christmas.

latest THINK! campaign warns of the consequences of drinking before driving

new 0% branding launched, as THINK! partners with Heineken and Fuller’s to promote road safety with alcohol-free drinks and merchandise for Christmas

part of the government’s work to shift attitudes around drink-driving and save more young lives

Famous alcohol brands, including Heineken and Fuller’s, have joined the government’s new THINK! campaign to encourage young drivers to stick to 0% options this Christmas. Launching today (20 November 2024), THINK! is collaborating with household alcohol brands and pub chains to promote the safe driving message inside pubs and bars.

The campaign targets 17 to 24-year-old men, who are overrepresented in deaths and serious injuries involving drink-driving. THINK! research shows young men in particular often underestimate the risks of having a few drinks, and are less likely to see drink-driving as risky. In 2022, 79% of drivers involved in drink-drive collisions were male.

New 0% branding includes THINK! drink-drive messaging on pub equipment and t-shirts worn by bar staff, to provide pub-goers with an in the moment reminder to opt for a 0% drink before getting behind the wheel.

Heineken’s ‘Star Pubs’ chain is rolling out new 0% branded merchandise to 400 of its pubs from late November through to the end of the year.

The Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, visited The Two Bridges pub in London Bridge this week to pour a 0% pint, meeting with HEINEKEN UK to discuss the importance of safe driving.

Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, said:

Drink-driving ruins lives, but even one or two drinks could cause a young person to lose their licence – restricting their freedom to work or meet up with friends. This is a welcome campaign from THINK!, using everyday names to remind drivers of 0% options before they buy a pint.

James Crampton, Corporate Affairs Director at HEINEKEN UK, said:

When you are driving, Heineken 0.0 is the ideal alternative to your alcoholic drink. People can still be part of the round, with a pint or bottle in hand, and importantly be safe to drive – for themselves, their passengers, and other road users. We are delighted to partner with THINK! and use the power of our brand to bring the message to millions more pub-goers to make them stop and think that when you drive, never drink.

Fuller’s and Eisberg are also teaming up with government to the cause, incorporating the THINK! 0% badge into their own influencer content, drink menus and social media channels. The platform is also supported by Drinkaware and the British Beer and Pub Association.

THINK! is also launching a new advertising campaign ‘Drink a Little. Risk a Lot’, to remind drivers that even a couple of drinks before driving could harm others or cause drivers to lose their licence. The campaign features illustrations and animations showing a driver’s licence disappearing into a pint of beer, and will run across social media, online video, radio, digital audio, podcasts, billboards near to pubs and bars and in-venue posters and beermats.

THINK! is also teaming up with Trainline to support their Hop on a Train campaign, encouraging Christmas revellers to leave the car at home and book a train to ensure a safe journey home.

Jo Shiner, Chief Constable and lead on road safety the National Police Chiefs’ Council said:

Drink and drug driving is responsible for many serious and fatal collisions every year and it is completely avoidable. Policing will once again be undertaking a Christmas drink and drug driving enforcement campaign, Op Limit, which brings together all forces in a concerted focus to take action against those undertaking this irresponsible and dangerous behaviour. This education and enforcement activity works in tandem with the new THINK! campaign and I would underline the message that drink and drug driving have consequences. You could lose your licence but most starkly, you could cause the loss of your own or someone else’s life and that is absolutely not worth the risk.

Lucy Straker, Campaigns Manager at road safety charity Brake, said:

Drivers who drink-drive are not able to assess their own impairment because alcohol creates a false sense of confidence. This means that drivers are more inclined to take risks and believe they are in control when they are not. Dangerous and irresponsible road use can have devastating consequences, leading to injury and loss of life that sends shockwaves through families, communities and schools. As a road safety charity that supports families bereaved or injured in crashes, we know that the impact is felt for many years to come.

RAC road safety spokesperson Rod Dennis said:

Our research shows young drivers are significantly more likely to admit to drink-driving than other age groups, with casualty figures similarly high, so we fully support THINK!’s latest campaign. At the same time, we know how much young drivers value the enormous freedom that comes from having access to a car, and in many cases depend on it if they live outside a major city. Having the freedom to get behind the wheel taken away is probably unthinkable to most people, but could well become a reality for anyone who decides to drive after having a drink. Everyone responds to the effects of alcohol differently, so the message to young drivers is clear – drinking a little risks a lot, so it’s best to steer clear altogether if you’re the designated driver.

This government is committed to saving lives on our roads, and THINK! plays a vital role in improving young driver safety. This year’s speeding campaign resulted in more than 80% of the young audience reporting to take action as a result of seeing it.