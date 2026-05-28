UK Resilience Academy
|Printable version
Think you’ve planned for climate risks? Think again!
Climate Risk Is a Multiplier, not a Scenario.
Many organisations believe they’ve “covered” climate risk because they have flood response plans. But climate risk in 2026 is systemic.
The third UK Climate Change Risk Assessment highlights increasing exposure to:
- Extreme heat
- Surface water flooding
- Infrastructure stress
- Coastal change
- Water scarcity
Yet business continuity plans often remain hazard-specific. Here are 5 things you need to consider:
1. Climate as a Risk Multiplier
Climate amplifies:
- Supply chain fragility
- Energy demand volatility
- Workforce health & safety risk
- Regulatory change
- Insurance exposure
For example UK heatwaves have forced rail speed restrictions and infrastructure shutdowns and extreme rainfall events have simultaneously disrupted roads, hospitals and utilities.
This is compound risk.
2. Why Traditional BC Planning Falls Short
Traditional BC planning assumes:
- Single hazard
- Defined incident boundary
- Short recovery window
Climate disruption:
- Is prolonged
- Is geographically wide
- Reoccurs seasonally
- Interacts with other risks
ISO 22301 requires organisations to consider the “context of the organisation”, which increasingly includes environmental exposure.
Climate must sit within strategic risk management, not just emergency response.
3. Operational Impacts Organisations Underestimate
- IT server cooling strain during heatwaves
- Increased absenteeism during extreme temperatures
- Insurance premiums and exclusions
- Energy supply instability
- Transport infrastructure degradation
Climate resilience is not ESG reporting. It’s operational continuity.
4. What Mature Climate Resilience Looks Like
Resilient organisations now:
- Conduct geographic risk mapping of suppliers
- Stress-test multi-day utility loss
- Build adaptive capacity into estates strategy
- Align climate data with risk appetite
- Integrate climate into exercising programmes
They move from reactive recovery to proactive adaptation.
5. The Strategic Question
- Climate risk will not return to a historical baseline.
- Resilience maturity now means planning for volatility as normal.
- The organisations that thrive will be those that adapt early.
Conclusion
If climate disruption is treated as an environmental issue, resilience will lag.
If it is treated as a systemic operational risk, resilience capability grows.
At the UK Resilience Academy, we help organisations embed climate resilience into organisational resilience frameworks, not as an add-on, but as a core capability.
When did your organisation last stress-test a multi-day heatwave scenario combined with IT strain and workforce absence?
Find out how we can help you, contact us today.
Original article link: https://ukresilienceacademy.org/resources/think-youve-planned-for-climate-risks-think-again/
Latest News from
UK Resilience Academy
Resilience in the Age of AI08/05/2026 13:05:00
Artificial Intelligence is rapidly changing the way organisations approach resilience, crisis management, and emergency planning.
UK Resilience Academy Learning Pathways27/04/2026 13:05:00
Learning pathways provide structured, flexible routes that help people build capability over time, aligning skills, knowledge, and experience with real-world roles and responsibilities.
About UK Resilience Academy23/04/2026 14:05:00
The risk landscape of the UK is constantly evolving, with more diverse risks than ever before.
Cyber Resilience Learning Pathway14/04/2026 12:05:00
Our Cyber Resilience Learning Pathway is designed to build capability progressively, from foundational awareness through to practical application and strategic leadership in managing cyber risk.
Preparedness is the foundation of effective resilience13/04/2026 10:15:00
Being prepared is about taking action before an emergency happens — identifying risks, planning ahead, and making sure people have the knowledge, skills and confidence to respond when it matters most.
Red Teaming Handbook09/04/2026 10:05:00
Red Teaming involves the independent application of a range of structured, creative and critical thinking techniques to assist the end user make a better-informed decision or produce a more robust product*.
Organisational resilience25/03/2026 11:30:00
Organisational resilience is the ability of organisations, infrastructure, and communities to anticipate, prepare for, respond to, adapt, and thrive amidst disruption and evolving conditions.
Organisational resilience23/02/2026 13:15:00
Organisational resilience is the ability of organisations, infrastructure, and communities to anticipate, prepare for, respond to, adapt, and thrive amidst disruption and evolving conditions.