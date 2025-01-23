Valuation Office Agency
Third business rates agent suspended
VOA continues its investigation into potential breaches of its standards.
The Valuation Office Agency (VOA) has temporarily suspended business rates agent Rate Masters Limited (trading as ‘My Rates’). This is while we investigate a potential serious breach of our agent standards.
The suspension means we will not work with, or accept any information from My Rates while we investigate the potential breach.
We have written to affected customers. We cannot comment further while we investigate.
This action follows the temporary suspension of Rateable Value Experts and Re-Rates UK on 2 January 2025.
We are aware of another business called Rerate. This is a different business. It is not affected by a temporary suspension and is not being investigated by the VOA.
Our VOA agent standards set out clear expectations for agents regarding:
- their behaviour
- their professional practice
- the service they provide to their customers
We take breaches of our agent standards very seriously. We will always take action if we substantiate a breach of the standards.
You should be cautious of any agent who:
- tries to pressure you to make a decision or sign a contract
- says they are acting on behalf of the VOA or forwards emails they claim are from the VOA
- demands large sums of money up front
- makes claims about ‘unclaimed credits’ or similar
Remember – you don’t have to use an agent to manage your business rates.
You can challenge your rateable value through our online service. This service is free to use.
If you want an agent to manage your business rates, use our checklist to choose an agent. Don’t let an agent choose you.
We also have guidance on staying safe from scammers.
We collect evidence of poor agent behaviour and practices in the course of our work. This evidence allows us to proactively address issues or concerns.
If you are concerned about poor behaviour by agents, send any evidence to agentstandards@voa.gov.uk.
