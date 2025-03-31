The government will publish a third cycling and walking investment strategy setting out its long-term vision for active travel.

On 12 February (2025) we announced almost £300 million of funding for walking, wheeling and cycling schemes in 2024 to 2025 and 2025 to 2026. This will deliver 300 miles of brand new pavements and cycle routes to enable 30 million more journeys by walking and cycling every year. It will lead to 43,000 less sick days a year to ease pressure on the NHS.

The second phase of the Spending Review is now underway and the government will set out its spending plans for future years, including funding for walking, wheeling and cycling later in the spring.

I am today informing Parliament of my intention to publish a third cycling and walking investment strategy (CWIS3) following the conclusion of the Spending Review. This will allow us to say more on the long-term funding for active travel, as required by the 2015 Infrastructure Act. The government will consult on CWIS3, with relevant stakeholders, ahead of its publication.