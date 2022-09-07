Third evaluation of the Housing First Pilots highlights crucial ‘stickability’ of support offer

On 5 September 2022, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities published the third interim report of the Housing First Pilots’ evaluation. It is based on interviews and focus groups across the three Pilots (Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, and the West Midlands) and includes a fidelity review examining their adherence to the Housing First principles that was overseen by Homeless Link’s Research Team.

The Pilots have accepted 1,286 people into their programmes, 998 of whom were being housed and/or supported at the end of November 2021. Nearly all service users (96%) had experience of rough sleeping, with most also having a disability, depression and/or anxiety, and recent drug use.

The report demonstrates many of the successes in the Pilots’ abilities to support those with multiple disadvantage through its focus on providing non-conditional, holistic support led by service users. Staff members taking the time to develop open, honest and trusting relationships has led to a range of positive benefits for those for whom other services have not been effective.

Most residents (76%) had been in their housing for between six months and three years. Reports of people being able to honestly discuss their fears and past traumas were common, and benefits included reducing substance misuse, improved mental and physical health, and increased integration into local communities. One client explained: